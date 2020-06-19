The media suddenly loves the far-right, neo-con, war-mongering, dangerous John Bolton

The media and other Democrats have tried to take out President Trump with many tactics dating from before he was elected. Now John Bolton is the newest line of attack.

A couple years backm Bolton was so hated and distrusted that he couldn’t get through the Senate for confirmation to any national security position. But all of a sudden, he now is a respected, honest man, because he attacks Trump.

For four years, we have been treated to endless known lies as to how Trump colluded with Russia. Now we are told that Trump has been colluding with China to win the 2020 election.

Trump must be the worst colluder ever: The Russian disinformation dossier was used by Hillary, the DNC, and the Justice Department to destroy Trump, not help him. The Chinese virus has decimated the U.S. economy and China hoarded medical supplies and equipment.

Bolton says that Trump caters to dictators he likes. He clearly is mixed up as to which president he is referring to.

It was Obama/Biden, not Trump who:

Catered to the Castros and Cuba.

Gave kickbacks and rewards to the terrorist tyrants in Iran who pledge death to America.

Did not honor commitment to put missile shields in Poland and the Czech Republic to appease Putin.

Refused to give defensive weapons to Ukraine to appease Putin.

Had Putin monitor the chemical weapons of Assad and Syria.

It was Obama/Biden and several previous Presidents that continually allowed manufacturing jobs to China.

On that last point, to take just one of them, Trump has been fighting to bring them back since he took office.

Obama said it would take magic to bring manufacturing jobs back when all it takes is good policies.

But let's take a trip down memory lane to see what the left had been saying about Bolton before turned on Trump:

Senators React to Trump’s Dangerous Appointment of John Bolton as National Security Advisor Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT): John Bolton’s poor judgment and record of reckless right-wing warmongering should disqualify him from any White House role, much less National Security Advisor. Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE) : Ambassador Bolton’s stated positions on today’s major issues, most notably North Korea’s and Iran’s nuclear programs, are overly aggressive at best and downright dangerous at worst. Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA) : (1/2) This is the new National Security Advisor? Disqualified by horrible judgment and dangerous for America and the world. Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) : Mr. Bolton’s tendency to try to solve every geopolitical problem w/ the American military first is a troubling one. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) : .@realDonaldTrump promised to reduce US involvement in wars overseas, but his new National Security Advisor has never met a war he didn’t like. The last thing we need is someone like John Bolton who embraces military solutions first and puts us all at risk.

Now Bolton has become a media darling, going on all the airwaves to sell his book.

Know what this reminds us of? Creepy porn lawyer Michael Avenatti, now a career criminal, who went on CNN 121 time and MSNBC 108 times to serve the left's attempt to destroy Trump.

At one time he was touted as a presidential candidate to run against Trump in 2020.

Michael Avenatti once dominated cable news. Now he’s watching it. By the count of NewsBusters — a conservative-leaning site that tracks the mainstream media — the Maddow-Avenatti moment was among 254 TV news appearances turned in by the telegenic lawyer over a year starting in March 2018. Cable watchers are familiar with his landing pads: CNN accounted for 121 Avenatti appearances, with MSNBC right behind at 108.

Michael Avenatti was just found guilty on all charges in his Nike extortion trial.

The media loves Democrats like Avenatti, (and Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden) who greatly enrich themselves with other peoples’ money.

It's not all that different now. The media and other Democrats love George W. Bush now that he hangs with Clinton and Obama and refuses to support Trump.

In 2000 and 2004, however he was called a racist and Dan Rather ran a fake hit piece to take him out. Here's what the New York Times had at the time

THE 2000 CAMPAIGN: THE AD CAMPAIGN; Emotional Appeal Urges Blacks to Vote The N.A.A.C.P. began a $2 million advertising campaign last week featuring Renee Mullins, the daughter of James Byrd Jr. of Texas, who was chained to a truck and dragged to his death in 1998. This television commercial briefly recounts the story of his killing and urges viewers to vote on Nov. 7. An earlier advertisement asked viewers to call Gov. George W. Bush of Texas and demand that he support hate crimes legislation.

Here's how Dan Rather caper turned out:

Rather Shameful When CBS’s 60 Minutes Wednesday broadcast its lead story—reported by Dan Rather and produced by Mary Mapes—on the evening of September 8, 2004, it was given the anodyne title “For the Record,” as though it constituted little more than a disinterested historical footnote. In reality, the story was a bold fabrication about President George W. Bush’s long-ago service in the Texas National Guard, intended to damage him in his campaign for reelection against John Kerry.

The media and other Democrats also loved John McCain as he attacked Trump and kept Obamacare intact, but in 2008, when he was running for president, he was a racist and NYTimes ran continuous hit pieces, with anonymous sources, to take him out.

All they cared was that he was a Democrat.

There also was this one, back when Mitt Romney was running for president.

Since he's turned against Trump, today, it's this:

The Washington Post has been endorsing presidents since 1980 and have never supported a Republican. The NYT has not endorsed a Republican for president since IKE in 1956. Almost all media outlets are essentially arms of the Democrat Party. They will seek to destroy all Republicans as they pretend they are for unity.

The race, sex, homophobe, xenophobe cards will always be used. That is not new with Trump. They will gladly run fake stories to take out people that happen to have an “R’ behind their name. They do not care how many people they destroy in the process. They are not empathetic. All they care about is power.

They will not run on their leftist policies because they are unpopular so they seek to destroy opponents.

It is truly a shame that people like McCain, Bolton, Romney and others allow themselves to be used since they will never be supported for office unless they switch parties.

Image credit: Official photo, via Wikipedia, public domain