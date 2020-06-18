The Democrats and anarchy

It seems every Presidential Election is termed the ‘most important election of our lives’. It is a tired cliché that will not be repeated here. What will be said is; rarely have the implications posed by the choices been more distinct, or potentially impactful on the nation.

Actions taken by the Democrats has been made the choice stark and clear. Their far left tilt, the coronavirus response, and the aftermath of the George Floyd murder have afforded the nation a look at the true Democratic Party and what a Democratic victory would portend for the nation.

We have seen a logarithmic rise of a political movement, one that has gained power, through intimidation. It is a movement that brokers no dissent.

Recent events have played directly into the hands of the community organizers now dominating the Democratic Party. These events have also given exactly what the Democrats crave: unlimited power over our lives and absolute political subjugation to the radical elements within the party.

God help us if the Democrats again gain control over the “three branches of government: The Presidency, the Senate and the House,” to quote Representative Ocasio-Cortez.

Today’s Democratic Party has radically shifted in ideology. Evidence of this is the aforementioned representative from New York City. Does anyone doubt that if not for her youth, she would be short listed for the VP slot?

She is not the worst of what may be forthcoming should the Democrats run a clean sweep in November. Newt Gingrich last week spelled out the political repercussions. If Biden, Pelosi and Schumer are in charge in 2021 get ready for this nightmare. These include:

Ending deportations

Open borders

Release of many prisoners

Abortions without restriction (and paid for by tax dollars)

Severe Gun Control

Expansion of the Supreme Court

Increased government regulations

Undoing anything done by President Trump

This scenario is indeed frightening.

The Democrats are willing to destroy America to achieve their ends. Trump is fighting to prevent this occurrence. The upcoming choice really is that basic.

We saw the real Democrats as they repeatedly lied in efforts to destroy Trump.

Their desperation was reflected in the COVID-19 lockdowns: Democrats blamed Trump for everything they could, be it actions taken or not taken.

The most severe controls over personal liberty were enacted by Michigan governor Gretchen Whitmer, a potential running mate for Joe Biden.

In a disgusting display of crass political gain we saw Pelosi try to exploit the COVID crisis to advance a far-left agenda.

We got an additional look at a Democrat future in the reaction to the Floyd murder. Legitimate protests devolved into riots, which turned into a national trend.

The response by Democrats in power, at least those not supportive or empathetic, was weak, ineffective or nonexistent. Those ‘leaders’ are today’s Democrats and will populate a Biden administration.

Black Lives Matter now recognizes the potential destructive power of a mere threat of opposition to their cause. Cross them and you are out. Just like NBA announcer Grant Napear or Philadelphia Enquirer editor Stan Wischnowski and many others.

Corporate America sees this as well and the donations are flowing in. Was this the true goal?

BLM is untouchable and are now kingmakers or breakers. Excluding the two major parties they are quite possibly the most powerful political force in the country.

We also saw Democrat failures in the Seattle take over. The governor did not care and the mayor thought it to be a street party and patriotic effort.

These are the new Democrats. These are the people we will get if Trump loses. Obama now seems moderate in comparison. Ponder that for a moment.

With Schumer and Pelosi in power, with radical elements like BLM and Ocasio-Cortez encouraged and unrestrained, BLM-approved legislation would pass with ease.

This needs to stop and it will not stop by electing what we are seeing rising from today’s Democrats.

The best way to stop this anarchy from spreading, as well as impacting national politics, is to re-elect Trump, retain the Senate, and regain the House.

The importance of your vote in November extends well beyond President Donald Trump, indeed our future will take a dark turn should we lose.

