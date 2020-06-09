Special conference call today will feature Fox News personalities Deroy Murdock and David Webb

At 1:00 P.M. EDT today, I will be moderating a panel discussion featuring David Webb and Deroy Murdock, who will be discussing the race riots and race relations in the U.S., the Democrat Party's movement to the far left, and the implications of all of this for Israel and the Jewish people. Both of these men are brilliant analysts who offer rational, clear thought on all topics, but today's discussion is particularly timely, given what has been transpiring across America's cities of late.

Deroy Murdock is an American political commentator and a contributing editor with National Review Online. His columns appear in The New York Post, The Boston Herald, The Washington Times, National Review, The Orange County Register, and many other newspapers and magazines in the United States and abroad. He is a Fox News contributor whose political commentary also has aired on ABC's Nightline, NBC Nightly News, CNN, MSNBC, PBS, other television news channels, and numerous radio outlets. Deroy is also a senior fellow with the Atlas Network in Washington, D.C. and an emeritus Media Fellow with the Hoover Institution at Stanford University. He is a member of the Council on Foreign Relations and on the Board of Advisers of the Coalition to Reduce Spending, a non-partisan political advocacy group, the mission of which is to advocate for reduced federal spending and balanced budgets.

David Webb has been entertaining and informing the public for decades. He is the host of The David Webb Show, aired daily on SiriusXM Patriot 125, host of Realty Check with David Webb on Fox Nation, a Fox News contributor, a columnist for The Hill, and a Breitbart News contributor. As a commentator, David appears frequently on radio and television including CNBC, numerous U.S. television stations, CNN International, BBC Radio, BBC TV, NDTV India, Dutch National TV, and KSA2 Saudi Arabia. He has been featured in media outlets in Germany, Italy, Spain, Japan, France, Australia, Brazil, and Canada.

David is on the Board of Directors of the Young Marines National Foundation, Wounded Warriors Family Support, and the Left Standing Foundation. David co-founded TeaParty365 in New York City, a non-partisan advocacy group for fiscal responsibility, and Reclaim New York, a non-partisan 501(c)(3) non-profit organization focusing on citizen education and activation on affordability, jobs, the economy, and government accountability.

If you would like to join the conference call today at 1:00 P.M., in listen mode only, you may register at the link in the attached flyer or click here.