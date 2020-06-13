So who tried to trick his way into George Papadopoulos's home?

George Papadopoulos, the low-level Trump campaign aide who was railroaded in the Mueller investigation, had a creepy series of events at his home near Los Angeles, just yesterday:

An Australian man, likely an agent, just walked up to my wife trying to barge into my home to “see George,” showing her a fake number with one digit off of mine saying he has been talking to me. I have been vocal about Australia’s involvement in spygate. The police are involved — George Papadopoulos (@GeorgePapa19) June 12, 2020

As this Australian agent was speaking to my wife “and texting me” showing her that it was “me” whom he was speaking to, I was texting her to call the police. She ended up taking a pic of his phone and the fake number he used to try to trick her into letting him in the house. — George Papadopoulos (@GeorgePapa19) June 13, 2020

This Australian agent came to my home with a bogus number and a fake story to try and enter my home and to do who knows what. This comes days after my interview on @MariaBartiromo explaining Australia’s involvement in spygate and the declassified information beginning to come out — George Papadopoulos (@GeorgePapa19) June 13, 2020

Scary. I took a screenshot of the false conversation he was showing me to get me to give me access to the house . The number was a set up number — Simona Mangiante Papadopoulos 🌸🇮🇹🇺🇸🌸 (@simonamangiante) June 12, 2020

Here the screenshot pic.twitter.com/FMdFLeKbfj — Simona Mangiante Papadopoulos 🌸🇮🇹🇺🇸🌸 (@simonamangiante) June 13, 2020

George and Simone had an incident today where an Australian man tried to get in their house fraudulently, the story is on their timeline.@GeorgePapa19 has been speaking out bigly about Australia + the Australian spy sent to trap him during the Coup.

Interesting times we are in. https://t.co/lMdCgW19d2 — ⭐the⭐COLOR⭐13🖌🎨🇺🇸 (@vincentZwood) June 13, 2020

Very bizarre events today. Deep state is feeling the heat! — George Papadopoulos (@GeorgePapa19) June 13, 2020

Did it have anything to do with your deleted tweet yesterday?? pic.twitter.com/EjJSx8VZIw — TeeJay🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺 (@TeeJayEn09) June 13, 2020

Gets more strange by the minute. The Australian agent was texting with a “landline” number to try and enter my home while I was away. https://t.co/ogDKjRtaFI — George Papadopoulos (@GeorgePapa19) June 13, 2020

It certainly sounds like something was going on. There's some sort of explanation for it, and it's not the realm of coincidences and pranksters. It sounds like someone affilated with either a government or an organization contracting with a government, such as Fusion GPS.

It's redolent of the break-ins and buggings described by former CBS correspondent Sharyl Attkisson in her book 'Stonewalled,' which she has finally gathered enough evidence about to sue the government, notably Justice department deep stater Rod Rosenstein.

It's also redolent of the terroristic break-in at the home of Venezuelan investigative journalist Alek Boyd, which has the fingerprints Fusion GPS all over it.

Yet it had some pretty amateurish elements, which can be the case with government work, including some authentic spy operations, but not always. The Australian accent of the man attempting to enter - was it fake? Did someone want Papadopoulos to think it was real to throw the scent off? And it if really were the Australian government sending the man to trick his way into the residence, why would they be so obvious as to send someone with a clear Australian accent? Even an Australian can fake an American accent, or better still, they could get a real American for the role, the better to conceal their hand.

It's clear from just that that some kind of amateur-hour was going on. The phone trick is worth noting, too. Why the one-digit-off trick which as it happens, was caught out either by Papadopoulos or his wife? Why couldn't they program a completely phony facade into the phone-face as seems likely a good hacker could do. It seems a government spy outfit would be able to manage that. But they didn't. Which suggests once again maybe some kind of contractor such as Fusion GPS.

Papadoupoulos retweeted speculation that it might have something to do with a deleted tweet about wanting to hear testimony from former FBI supervisors Bill Priestap and Peter Strzok. He didn't say why he deleted that tweet, so the motives could be muddy. It's significant that Strzok and Priestap are ex-FBI supervisors, and maybe under some kind of pressure or protection in the aftermath. Maybe that points to involvement of a private spy outfit.

It's good that Papadopoulos called the cops and got the cops involved, making any government concealment of effort in this case susceptible to press coverage and exposure, something spies abhor. The cops have investigative resources, too, and if sufficiently motivated might even be able to get to the bottom of the story. But based on Papadopoulos's tweets, they have apparently dismissed the case as a nothingburger, missing the political nuance, much the same way the flatfoots of the FBI told Lawrence Livermore astronomer Cliff Stoll, that the tiny monetary loss that he detected as proof of the work of East German hackers was a ridiculously small loss they shouldn't be wasting their time on, thinking the issue was about the money, not the evidence of a national security breach. Stoll's account can be read in his tremendously good book, The Cuckoo Egg.

The story thus far has gotten very little press coverage. Yet it should, because unlike the Russia collusion hoax, there's a there there. Whoever investigates this story is likely to find something, given the mistakes and amateur hour blunders thus far evident. And the thread is going to lead somewhere big.

As for Papadopoulos and his wife, they should get to safety. Someone knows where they live and really really really wants to get inside their home, either to plant a bug or monitoring device, or more sinisterly, plant evidence. Or maybe plant some poison, or some other pretext for a conveniently timed death. They don't know why someone would go to that much trouble to get into their house. If nothing else, it's someone who wanted in badly.

Image credit: Twitter screen shot