Shutting down CHOP: Seattle's leftist mayor now up to her keister in alligators

Where do liberals get the idea that if you just talk nicely to warlords, expropriators, pirates, and invaders, they'll do what you say?

That's the approach Seattle's Trump-hating mayor, Jenny Durkan, took, and she's about to learn the hard way how that works, except that she doesn't learn.

She called for the shutdown of CHOP, and its defiant and entitled denizens have since walked all over her, making her look like a fool.

Here's the miserable monument to her ineffectualness, according to local KING5:

Seattle officials said barriers around the "Capitol Hill Organized Protest" zone (CHOP) would be dismantled on Sunday morning, but the scene remains intact as of Sunday night. Durkan said last week that police will begin returning to the East Precinct in the CHOP, although a timeline wasn't provided.

Instead of gratefully viewing her as their friend, the invaders are now getting in her face, taking their act to her personal doorstep:

Seattle City Councilmember Kshama Sawant joined a large group of protesters outside the CHOP zone who marched to Durkan's house on Sunday afternoon. One of the demonstrators said, "We came down to Jenny Durkan's mansion to bring the demands of the movement and of the families who have been impacted by police violence to her doorstep as she seems to not be able to hear our demands any other way."

This, to someone who's bent over backwards to accommodate them and explain away this invading army of Antifa Marxist and anarchist agitators to outsiders, despite their literally taking over six blocks of the Seattle, the city she was sworn to uphold and defend.

Instead of sending the shock troops out for this band of thieves, pirates, and expropriators, led by a man who literally calls himself a "warlord," to scoop them up and sweep them out before they knew what hit them, she explained the whole expropriation away as a "summer of love" and a "block party atmosphere." She offered them money. She offered them praise.

Remember this?