Seattle’s cowardly capitulation contrasts with 4 other cities putting down attempts to establish ’autonomous zones’

Seattle’s Mayor Jenny Durkan has muscled aside Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey for the title of most cowardly and ineffective clueless wuss to lead a major American city. She ordered the cops to surrender a precinct to the mob and then permitted a literal insurrection, with a so-called autonomous zone openly defying the sovereignty of the city, state, and nation. Worse, she defends the insurrectionists as street fair participants.

In four other cities, some of them (Portland) as crazy left as the Emerald City, the authorities did their job and quickly showed what any sane person realizes, that civil order requires suppression of insurections.

Emily Zanotti reports for the Daily Wire:

In an effort to replicate the “Seattle Autonomous Zone” in cities nationwide, protesters took to the streets of Asheville, North Carolina, Portland, Oregon, Nashville, Tennessee, and Chicago, Illinois, over the weekend. Warned by what’s happening in the “CHAZ,” though, police departments were quick to shut down those efforts.In Nashville, the effort was over before it even began. (snip) In Asheville, members of law enforcement were on hand as demonstrators built their temporary lodgings on Livingston street in the center of the city and dismantled the autonomous zone just hours after protesters declared themselves immune from the laws of the United States. (snip)

Asheville cops dismantle the "barricades"

Police dismantle an Antifa “autonomous zone” in Asheville, NC. Not today, stalin. pic.twitter.com/xWeepUDxkp — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) June 13, 2020

Portland protesters received the same treatment. Cops dismantled the “autonomous zone” almost as quickly as it was erected. (snip) And in Chicago, a firm hand giving the dmeonstrators what they demand – autonomy, meaning no food and other services –is about to accomplish what is beyond Mayor Durkan’s capacilities:

University of Chicago police are blocking the doors, preventing us from getting access to food, water, & bathroom breaks during our peaceful sit in. Folk bought pizza and we can't get it. Call 773-702-8181 and DEMAND that they stop blocking the doors. #WeKeepUsSafe #HydePark pic.twitter.com/h8Mxkg8BjR — Abolition is a Presence Asha AE 🌊 (@Asha_2A) June 12, 2020

Photo credit: Twitter video screen grab