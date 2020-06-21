Rayshard Brooks was a menace to society

In a rush for Fulton County district attorney Paul Howard to distract from the investigation of his own wrongdoings regarding a missing $140,000, Howard quickly charged former police officer Garrett Rolfe with eleven felonies before an investigation could be properly done into a police shooting. Not only is Howard under investigation, but he is in a hotly contested primary in August. Howard did not take the case to the Grand Jury and, in an apparent political move, immediately charged Rolfe.

On June 12, 2020, Rayshard Brooks, 27, fought with two police officers and grabbed one of their taser guns. As he ran away, he turned to try to shoot Rolfe, and Rolfe shot him in self-defense. Brooks had, among other things, four previous charges of obstructing a police officer, cruelty to children, and domestic violence.

It made no sense why Brooks would fight the police until you look at his criminal history. The following are interactions he had with law enforcement.

On 08/22/2016, he was sentenced to twelve months in jail and to three years' probation on each of the five felony counts, which were to be served concurrently. On 12/20/2018, an arrest warrant was issued for him regarding his last arrest.

The police were called when Brooks was drunk and fell asleep in his car, blocking traffic at a drive-through restaurant. Being drunk would have been another probation violation. If he had been arrested, he could have been sent back to jail. The following are all recorded in Georgia courts.

10/22/2010 Obstruction of Officer

10/10/2010 Obstruction of Officer

01/19/2011 Battery Family Violence

03/15/2011 Battery Family Violence

11/18/2011 Receiving Stolen Property

01/12/2012 Possession of Marijuana

01/12/2012 Possession of Marijuana

01/12/2012 Weapon Possession

04/12/2012 Possession of Marijuana

03/02/2013 Receiving Stolen Property

03/02/2013 Criminal Interference with Govt. Property

03/02/2013 Obstruction of Law Enforcement Officer

03/03/2013 False Imprisonment

03/03/2013 Obstructing an Officer

03/03/2013 Felony Cruelty

03/03/2013 Receiving Stolen Property

02/31/2014 Simple Battery

03/31/2014 Cruelty to Children

03/31/2014 False Imprisonment

03/31/2014 Family Violence Battery

05/22/2014 Simple Battery Family Violence

05/22/2014 Obstruction Officer

05/30/2014 Felony Cruelty

12/14/2014 Criminal Interference with Govt. Property

10/30/2015 Theft by Taking

03/03/2016 Taking by Theft

07/13/2016 Theft of Financial Transaction (5 counts)

It appears that Rolfe was railroaded while the district attorney uses him to try to save his job.

Susan Daniels has been a licensed private investigator in Ohio for twenty-seven years. She uncovered the stolen Connecticut social security number that Barack Obama has used for the past thirty years.