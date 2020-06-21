Rayshard Brooks was a menace to society
In a rush for Fulton County district attorney Paul Howard to distract from the investigation of his own wrongdoings regarding a missing $140,000, Howard quickly charged former police officer Garrett Rolfe with eleven felonies before an investigation could be properly done into a police shooting. Not only is Howard under investigation, but he is in a hotly contested primary in August. Howard did not take the case to the Grand Jury and, in an apparent political move, immediately charged Rolfe.
On June 12, 2020, Rayshard Brooks, 27, fought with two police officers and grabbed one of their taser guns. As he ran away, he turned to try to shoot Rolfe, and Rolfe shot him in self-defense. Brooks had, among other things, four previous charges of obstructing a police officer, cruelty to children, and domestic violence.
It made no sense why Brooks would fight the police until you look at his criminal history. The following are interactions he had with law enforcement.
On 08/22/2016, he was sentenced to twelve months in jail and to three years' probation on each of the five felony counts, which were to be served concurrently. On 12/20/2018, an arrest warrant was issued for him regarding his last arrest.
The police were called when Brooks was drunk and fell asleep in his car, blocking traffic at a drive-through restaurant. Being drunk would have been another probation violation. If he had been arrested, he could have been sent back to jail. The following are all recorded in Georgia courts.
10/22/2010 Obstruction of Officer
10/10/2010 Obstruction of Officer
01/19/2011 Battery Family Violence
03/15/2011 Battery Family Violence
11/18/2011 Receiving Stolen Property
01/12/2012 Possession of Marijuana
01/12/2012 Possession of Marijuana
01/12/2012 Weapon Possession
04/12/2012 Possession of Marijuana
03/02/2013 Receiving Stolen Property
03/02/2013 Criminal Interference with Govt. Property
03/02/2013 Obstruction of Law Enforcement Officer
03/03/2013 False Imprisonment
03/03/2013 Obstructing an Officer
03/03/2013 Felony Cruelty
03/03/2013 Receiving Stolen Property
02/31/2014 Simple Battery
03/31/2014 Cruelty to Children
03/31/2014 False Imprisonment
03/31/2014 Family Violence Battery
05/22/2014 Simple Battery Family Violence
05/22/2014 Obstruction Officer
05/30/2014 Felony Cruelty
12/14/2014 Criminal Interference with Govt. Property
10/30/2015 Theft by Taking
03/03/2016 Taking by Theft
07/13/2016 Theft of Financial Transaction (5 counts)
It appears that Rolfe was railroaded while the district attorney uses him to try to save his job.
Susan Daniels has been a licensed private investigator in Ohio for twenty-seven years. She uncovered the stolen Connecticut social security number that Barack Obama has used for the past thirty years.
