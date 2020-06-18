President Trump to headline deep state and fake news protest in Tulsa Saturday

President Trump is holding his first big rally since the wake of the coronavirus in Tulsa on Saturday and the Democrat-media industrial complex is howling its head off.

But since there’s obviously no concern from these same governors, mayors, Democrats, as well as certain doctors and health care workers, or the mainstream media about social distancing and the spread of the China Virus during large BLM/ANTIFA anti-police protests, then there shouldn’t be any concern from those same people about a large deep state and fake news protest being held in Oklahoma, which is sure to dominate the news.

Formally known as Trump rallies, we can now by this logic call this the inaugural deep state and fake news protest, which will be headlined by America’s most famous petitioner of government redresses and grievances - President Donald J. Trump.

This movement is made up of people you could probably identify as patriots, who have decided to exercise their First Amendment rights and who plan to peaceably assemble to do a little redressing and airing of a few grievances.

The only difference is that this 'protest' will probably be a bit more peaceable than a BLM and ANTIFA assembly. I seriously doubt there will be any violence, arson, vandalism, looting, beatings, or murder.

The plan is to have these anti-deep state and fake news protests as often as possible, all the way to the November election, and then have one huge protest when President Trump wins the election.

Happy, lefties?

I’m hoping to see some people at the Tulsa 'protest' with some clever signs just like they have at the BLM/ANTIFA protests.

Like:

“NO POLICE – NO PEACE”

“DEFUND FAKE NEWS”

“DEFUND THE DEEP STATE”

“LOCK COMEY UP”

“LIAR-LIAR DEEP STATE ON FIRE”

“WHERE’S HUNTER”

“CREEPY JOE MUST GO”

And hopefully lots more like these.

MAGA!

Date corrected

Photo illustration by Monica Showalter with use of Pixabay public domain image