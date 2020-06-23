President Trump, it’s time for a little less talk and a lot more action

See also: Timing is everything in handling the insurrection

The Trump administration has had a few things to say during these unsettling times.

Trump doesn’t approve of statues being torn down. Barr threatens Bolton with proceeds from his book being forked over if Bolton doesn’t complete the approval process prior to publication. (By the way: financial profits, not potential jail time!)

Trump tweets about “law and order.”

Barr and Trump warn that mail-in ballots are a recipe for massive voter fraud, including outside interference from China.

Pompeo is aghast at how poorly the media covered a recent major announcement by the State Department.

And I’m sorry to say, that needless to say, our so-called leaders on the right who sit in Congress, do nothing. Not one has the guts to speak the truth. (Truth = Black Lives Matter is a front group for Marxists bent on taking this country down.)

graphic credit: Pixabay

Meanwhile, the left has plenty of words, but they’re also taking action as they steamroll across America, putting all the pieces into place to steal the election, silencing speech, wreaking havoc in our streets with impunity, and tearing down statues which is about far more than statues – it’s about our history, our founding fathers, the birth of this nation, and ultimately, our Constitution.

Threats and violence work if no one stops it. And no one is stopping it.

The commies are out of the closet and doing what the always do: destroy. And this time they’re hiding within, and behind, Black Lives Matter, which uses the accusation of racism like a human shield.

It doesn’t have to be this way. If someone would stand up to this madness we might have a fighting chance.

But a lopsided war is being waged as one side advances and the other side is impotent and/or missing in action.

We cannot sustain this. Our country is being destroyed before our eyes.

America is an idea and it can only survive if we, as Americans, bring that idea to life. But right now, those intent on destroying America are having a field day while the rest of us, from ordinary Americans to those with power, sit, watch, and comment.

Some have written that problems are only in Democrat-run cities so there’s nothing to be concerned about if you live in rural areas. But that’s not true. This is beyond looting and arson (which is bad enough). This is about thought crimes and the end of free speech. It’s about people being afraid to speak their minds, losing their jobs if they express ideas that run counter to the leftist narrative. It’s about being physically assaulted. And in some cases, killed.

Others have written that such movements typically die out. But I would assert that’s an old model. America has sustained decades and decades of an education system that brainwashes our children, a media complex that is (im)pure propaganda, and big tech that wields incredible power over our ability to express our views.

Still others have posited that if we just wait it out, there will be a backlash, to which I say: maybe. But we have four months to Election Day and I wouldn’t count on anything short of being bold and strong immediately, as in now, and tomorrow, and every day thereafter.

But all we’re served up are words. Or silence. As we chronicle our demise.

And then, as if on cue, while writing this late last night, rioters showed up at the White House, trying to take down the statue of Andrew Jackson, vandalizing St. John’s Church, and creating mayhem.

I, along with countless other Americans, waited for strong action from the President. Instead, we got more words, via tweets from Trump and the Secretary of the Interior. proclaiming that “justice will be served” and that “we will not bow to anarchists.”

Except justice is not being served and, apparently, we are bowing to anarchists.

Criminals were right there trying to take down the statue. They could have been arrested on site. But there weren’t.

Where is Wray? Where is Barr? Where is every single head of every single department that has power over this insanity?

I guess we’re supposed to take heart that these crazed criminals could be arrested. You know, at some future point in time. If they tried it again. Someone might arrest them. Perhaps. (Pardon me while I laugh, cry, shake my head, and pull the hair out of it.)

And speaking of arrests, on the rare occasion when rioters have been arrested, they’ve been released immediately, rendering law and order a complete sham, a total waste of time and resources for a pony show.

People (or at least conservatives) are reaching a breaking point. We see criminals loot, burn, deface, vandalize, attack, and wreak all manner of havoc with impunity.

We see the left setting the stage for a race war, a civil war, a revolution. And we look around for our leaders. And find none.

Evil is sweeping across this nation and no one seems to have the courage to stand up to it. Instead, the President is tweeting about prison sentences for defacing statues!

What’s going on is so much bigger than statues. Statues are the symbol and if history is any guide, they tell us what’s coming next.

I see little evidence that Trump knows what to do, and Barr isn’t far behind in the ineffective department.

And if I’m wrong, and good things are happening behind the scenes in terms of tracking people down, arresting them, and charging them with crimes that will stick, then someone from the administration needs to speak to the American people and spell it out (though this wouldn’t absolve them of their responsibility to uphold the law in the streets as anarchy unfolds).

America is being erased and destroyed. The seeds have been sown for our fundamental transformation, and then the time arrived to turn us into Venezuela. For anyone who thought we were immune, think again. It’s happening.