Phony outrage over the Roger Stone sentencing non-issue - and some real Obama scandals

Yesterday, there was a big hearing in the House Judiciary committtee, because a former prosecutor named Aaron Zelinsky was so outraged he had to resign over someone associated with President Trump getting sentenced within recommended guidelines.

According to the Washington Post:

The House Judiciary Committee heard testimony Wednesday from a federal prosecutor and another witness who have accused Attorney General William P. Barr and his top deputies of acting “based on political considerations” and a desire to appease President Trump. Aaron Zelinsky, an assistant U.S. attorney in Maryland formerly detailed to the Russia investigation by special prosecutor Robert S. Mueller III, told the panel that prosecutors involved in the criminal trial of Trump’s friend Roger Stone experienced “heavy pressure from the highest levels of the Department of Justice” to give Stone “a break” by requesting a lighter sentence.

Here's more: 1,100 former Justice department officials previously demanded Barr resign because of the Roger Stone case.

Another ex-prosecutor who testified with Zelinsky, someone named Donald Ayer, claimed Barr’s interference was "worse than Watergate."

I’ll give him and the media a clue. Targeting and spying on a political opponent running for president is worse than Watergate. This Stone case he's complaining about was about calling for a sentence that was well within the law.

So far, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and her right and left arms Jerry Nadler, and Adam Schiff, have not held hearings on the fraud before the FISA court, nor have they held one on the railroading of Gen. Michael Flynn, but a 40-month sentence on Stone caused an actual hearing.

The next big hearing will probably be on the Bolton book which appears to be about as verified as the Steele dossier, given the large number of eyewitnesses who say it's a load of self-serving lies.

Roger Stone’s association with Trump was so dangerous that the FBI sent in a huge swat team with CNN’s cameras rolling. Remember this?

FBI’s Roger Stone raid sends chilling message But ex-agent calls it “ridiculous” A swarm of agents in tactical gear shouting “FBI! Open the door!” outside Roger Stone’s Florida home just before dawn Friday was over the top but intended to send a chilling message to anyone else being eyed in the Mueller investigation — you’re next, former FBI agents told the Herald. The SWAT-style raid on a white-collar suspect in pajamas went viral Friday, with CNN cameras rolling.

That's not the only 'worse than Watergate.'

There also was no outrage nor any resignations when the Obama Justice department used an Obama donor to let IRS tax-exempt chief Lois Lerner and other criminals at IRS off scot-free after spying on and harassing dissidents to flip the 2012 election to President Obama.

Obama donor leading Justice Department’s IRS investigation

No resignations and letters from former officials when then-Attorney General Eric Holder and other Obama administration let perjurers like James Clapper and John Brennan off with no consequences. Or, Remember this?

Eric Holder's Long History Of Lying To Congress

There was also this travesty:

Justice Department: Eric Holder didn't commit perjury

And this was far from the only 'worse than Watergate' that occurred in the last administration.

No resignations or letters when the Obama Justice Department had a slush fund which they used for political purposes and to give kickbacks to liberal groups who supported Obama for President. The EPA and CFPB also had slush funds but no one cared. Remember this?

Obama Justice Department’s $1 Billion ‘Slush Fund’ Boosted Liberal Groups

No resignations or letters of outrage when Obama illegally spied on thousands of Americans nor when the Obama administration committed fraud on the FISA curt to spy on Trump and people who knew him.

Newly declassified memos detail extent of improper Obama-era NSA spying

No outrage or resignations when Obama and Holder illegally withheld documents on their gun-running operation for years.

Subpoena fight over operation Fast and Furious documents finally settled

No outrage or resignations when Obama dictatorially and unilaterally stopped an investigation into drug running by terrorists to appease Iran and get its Iran deal through.

The secret backstory of how Obama let Hezbollah off the hook An ambitious U.S. task force targeting Hezbollah's billion-dollar criminal enterprise ran headlong into the White House's desire for a nuclear deal with Iran. In its determination to secure a nuclear deal with Iran, the Obama administration derailed an ambitious law enforcement campaign targeting drug trafficking by the Iranian-backed terrorist group Hezbollah, even as it was funneling cocaine into the United States, according to a POLITICO investigation.

These terrorist drug runners got off scot-free but the media and people who worked at the Justice department were more outraged that someone associated with Trump, who was convicted of a process crime got a forty-month sentence. It appears that these people have been infected with the Trump derangement syndrome.

