Pathetic: Greta Thunberg, Meghan Markle trying to get in on the BLM act

In a desperate quest for "significance," assorted publicity hounds from Europe are now looking to get in on the Black Lives Matter act.

Here's global warming activist Greta Thunberg, expressing her envy and affinity for Black Lives Matter in mobilizing protests:

Greta Thunberg has said the Black Lives Matter protests show society has reached a tipping point where injustice can no longer be ignored, but that she believes a “green recovery plan” from the coronavirus pandemic will not be enough to solve the climate crisis. Reflecting on the protests that have swept the globe in recent weeks, the Swedish climate activist told the BBC: “It feels like we have passed some kind of social tipping point where people are starting to realise that we cannot keep looking away from these things. We cannot keep sweeping these things under the carpet, these injustices. “People are starting to find their voice, to sort of understand that they can actually have an impact.”

She likes those fiery protests, and must be wondering why the pasty pajama boys in her climate change brigade, who also are there to virtue-signal, don't light up the sky quite as vividly. The apocalyptic vision of Black Lives Matter, complete with burning and looting and statue-toppling, has got to make a pint-sized activist from Sweden feel, well, small. Seems the BLM crew is a lot more consequential than the always evanescent "great pumpkin" claims of rising sea levels and dead polar bears.

But she's getting there with them - she once again brings up that the vision for the global warmers is Marxism, Hugo Chavez variety, same as BLM wants. So of course she's like a piece of this.

“The climate and ecological crisis cannot be solved within today’s political and economic systems,” she said. “That isn’t an opinion. That’s a fact.”

And like any demagogue, she's firm in insisting that you think she doesn't truck in mere opinion, only certainties. She's a fanatic like they are, but her vehicle is so ... putzy, so she can only look on with approval and envy. She'll be there with them to virtue-signal harder.

There's also Meghan Markle, having her title and joining the protestors, too:

Meghan Markle's instinct to leave the United Kingdom and move to California all makes sense to her now, as she believes she was 'destined' to help fight systemic racism in the United States, a close friend exclusively told DailyMail.com. The Duchess feels that her 'gnawing urgency to uproot from England' was fate so she could be at the 'forefront' of the movement, the insider explained. They added: 'Meghan said her work as a leader is more important than ever right now and that she’s been speaking with Oprah and other community leaders on how she can be part of the solution. 'Meghan feels like her mission goes far beyond acting. She said she wants to use her voice for change and hasn’t ruled out a career in politics.'

The 'forefront'? What kind of an ego does that take? Black people are just pining to be rescued by a British-titled duchess from Hollywood? And it's a heckuva way to find one's 'destiny' through the roundabout route of a U.K. royal title.

No, what we are looking at here is someone who didn't know what she wanted, flunked out on culture shock, couldn't assimilate to the program she'd committed to as she got her fairy tale wedding, thought the acting work back home would be plentiful in Hollywood as she returned with her tiara title ... and it wasn't. She's tried many things in her life besides being a royal - international relations, public relations, acting and can add the royal stint as just another one of those things that didn't pan out.

Someone like this is bound to be looking for a cause, given how failed and insignificant she is, with a royal sense of entitlement.

All that's left now is politics, the idea of running other people's lives, given that she's not very good at running her own. What better way than to glom onto race relations in the U.S., fiercely standing up to all those racists out there and winning the virtue-signaling crown. Naturally, the next stop is a chat with Oprah.

What we are seeing here, in both cases, is two lost souls looking on in envy at the mayhem wrought against America through Black Lives Matter, and wanting to get in on the action, too. Neither figure from the plummy quarters in Europe had had any interest in this earlier, Thunberg had her big protests and speaking tours, while Markle had her charities, but with the cameras now on the amorphous activist group, whose chief purpose seems to be to destroy America, while conveying virtue-signaling and absolution from racism, they can't resist.

After all, everyone knows that global warming is a fraud - just introduce a live issue, with a real-life crisis, to see interest in that weird imaginary religion vanish. Thunberg senses this and wonders why she didn't think of this earlier.

And everyone also knows that the British charity ball life - and the Hollywood chi chi crowd - are bores, too. What better way to get out of it and get 'meaning' as well as a sense of danger, than to jump in on the race wars and all the corporate money rolling in, and start pointing fingers. Politics is the only place this can lead, and what better way to fail upward than to join Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez with her six-figure do-nothing job and Twitter account and say outrageous things to draw attention to herself.

Doing something useful the way the rest of us do is out of the question for both of them, they don't even know what that is. Without anything useful to do, they look for something seemingly important to do.

That's what both of them are ultimately after - some kind of significance, but not by building something, but by flying over the canopy of trends, the more anti-U.S. the better, and scarfing up the spoils.

Yet they fail to see how ridiculous they look -- are black people protesting in the streets really interested in a pasty little Swede to be their savior? Or a failed Hollywood actress of mixed race who took a detour to play duchess? Somehow, they're not going to fit in. But here they come ... jumping into the protests along with all the white self-abasers looking for some kind of affirmation of virtue and absolution.

Photo illustration by Monica Showalter with use of images from Needpix, European Parliament, via Wikipedia, Northern Ireland Office, via Wikipedia