Obama and Biden were up to their necks in the Flynn persecution

On Wednesday, news broke that was so big that (at least as of this writing) both the New York Times and the Washington Post ignored it: Barr’s DOJ finally forced the FBI to release Comey’s debriefing of the January 5, 2017 meeting that led to the General Flynn persecution.

The notes, which Peter Strzok wrote based on a conversation with Comey, show Obama directing the FBI to investigate General Flynn using “the right people,” while Biden came up with the idea that Flynn should be prosecuted under the Logan Act, an old, unconstitutional law that is inapplicable to a national security advisor. As well as showing a White House conspiracy against the incoming administration, the notes also reveal that Susan Rice’s bizarre inauguration email to herself was false and that Biden lied to Americans about his involvement.

Although heavily redacted, the portion of the notes that the DOJ released to the public is unambiguous. In the Scribd document embedded below, the title that The Federalist gave to the one page document tells the whole story: “Peter Strzok’s Notes Confirm Obama Personally Ordered Hit on Michael Flynn.”

Per The Federalist's transcription, Strzok’s cramped, chaotic handwriting sets out the following:

NSA-D-DAG = [Flynn cuts?]. Other countries D-DAG: lean forward on [unclass?] VP [Biden]: “Logan Act” P [Obama]: These are unusual times VP [Biden]: I’ve been on the intel cmte for ten years and I never P [Obama]: Make sure you look at things + have the right people on it P [Obama]: Is there anything I shouldn’t be telling transition team? D [Director Comey]: Flynn –> Kislyak calls but appear legit [illegible] Happy New Year. Yeah right

On the day Trump was inaugurated Susan Rice sent an email to herself purportedly documenting the same meeting. She claimed that Obama wanted to do everything “by the book,” and that he “stressed that he is not asking about, initiating or instructing anything from a law enforcement perspective.” Rice also wrote that Comey stated he had some concerns about Flynn’s conversation with former Russian Ambassador Kislyak.

Rice’s CYA email clashes with Strzok’s notes. First, Obama was not concerned with doing things by the book. Instead, he was telling Comey that, in “unusual times” he should “look at things” and have “the right people on it.” Those are marching orders.

The phrase “the right people” also raises the possibility that Obama was not merely ensuring that a delicate project got proper staffing. Instead, it suggests he was making sure that a conspiracy stayed within a small group of trusted Deep State operatives.

Finally, contrary to Rice’s claim that Comey was concerned about the Flynn-Kislyak calls, Comey told Strzok that he had advised those present at the meeting that Flynn’s calls with Kislyak “appear legit.” If the calls appeared legitimate, on what authority did anyone, whether Obama, Comey, or Strzok, conclude that it would be appropriate to keep Flynn’s case open when the case officer wanted to close it? Unethical does not begin to describe this.

On top of all that, there’s also the fact that the Democrats’ presidential nominee – Joe Biden – played an active, if idiotic, role in what looks remarkably like a seditious conspiracy.

The notes reveal that Biden was the person who came up with the idea of a Logan Act prosecution. Actually, that makes sense. It would be Biden who would cite an 18th century, unconstitutional law that cannot apply to an incoming national security advisor. One has to wonder how Biden even thought of it. The best theory comes from Undercover Huber:

It's noteworthy, too, that Biden appears incoherent. “I’ve been on the intel cmte for ten years and I never….” You’ve “never” what, Joe? It does seem as if, even then, Biden was incapable of completing his thoughts.

Finally, the notes establish that Biden lied about his role in the Flynn matter:

In sum, on Tuesday, Trump accused Obama of treason, and the usual quislings in the Republican Party got all flustered and rejected the charge. On Wednesday, we acquired evidence that Obama was up to his neck in initiating a secret attack without any basis against Trump’s incoming National Security Advisor, something sure to destabilize the incoming administration.

As it happens, the quislings were correct – what Obama did is not treason. However, it may well have been an illegal insurrection or seditious conspiracy. After all, it sure looks as if several people, including the former president and the current Democrat presidential candidate, worked together to overthrow the legally elected president of the United States.

