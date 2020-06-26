MSNBC poised to give the weekday PM time slot of Chris Matthews to hateful Joy Reid

MSNBC must believe that there’s not enough racial hatred in the country if the many media reports about it handing a plum time slot to Joy Reid are true. Joe Concha reports in The Hill:

MSNBC weekend host Joy Reid is reportedly in line to take the 7 p.m. weekday slot formerly filled by Chris Matthews, according to a report in The Wall Street Journal. MSNBC's 7 p.m. slot has been occupied by a series of rotating hosts for the past three months. Reid has been seen as the front-runner for the job since Matthews departed as her star power continues to rise on the progressive network, with a social media following that has risen to 1.7 million followers. (snip) Reid currently hosts "AM Joy" which runs weekend on the network, but she also frequently pops up as a guest host or for appearances on MSNBC throughout the week.

Reid’s weekend show has been a venue for race hatred and lunatic conspiracy theories. Less than 3 months ago, she announced

Trump has always had designs on reigning as a monarch with unlimited power, rather than serving as a mere president in a democracy. But with the country facing an unprecedented public health crisis, what lengths might he, backed by an Attorney General whose writings and actions point to a fundamental belief in an all-powerful presidency—at least when the would-be king is a Republican—what lengths might Trump go to, to expand his power under the guise of national security?

She tolerates, with no objections voiced, guests who call for beating and destroying white people who vote for Donald Trump.

But even if hating Trump and his supporters doesn’t rate any sort of objection from the MSNBC suits, Reid has a history of anti-homosexual blog posts, which she proceeded to lie about,and then when busted, to apologize for.

Variety reported in December 2017:

MSNBC host Joy Reid has issued an apology for past comments she made in posts to her blog, The Reid Report, which have been criticized as homophobic. According to Mediaite, the statements, which were posted between 2007 and 2009 — The Reid Report has been shut down for several years — speculate on the sexuality of then-Florida governor Charlie Crist, who Reid refers to as “Miss Charlie” several times throughout. The posts mock him for supposedly being a closeted gay man, including the conspiracy theory that Crist married his then-wife Carole Rome in order to further his chances of becoming John McCain’s running mate. Crist, at the time a conservative politician, was well-known for holding policy views against same-sex marriage, though he has since switched stances and political parties. Twitter user @Jamie_Maz was the first to call attention the posts after accessing them via an internet service. “This note is my apology to all who are disappointed by the content of blogs I wrote a decade ago, for which my choice of words and tone have legitimately been criticized,” Reid said in a statement provided to Variety. “As a writer, I pride myself on a facility with language — an economy of words or at least some wisdom in the selection. However, that clearly has not always been the case.”

That was just Round One. Later, Vox reported in April 2018:

Joy-Ann Reid on Saturday (4/28/28)apologized for her past “hurtful” remarks about LGBTQ people, following the resurfacing of homophobic blog posts from the mid-to-late 2000s. But she also said that she still doesn’t “believe” that she wrote the blog posts, suggesting — without evidence — that they were the result of an elaborate hack.

.@MSNBC's Joy Reid addresses homophobic blog posts:



"I genuinely do not believe I wrote those hateful things ... But I can definitely understand, based on things I have tweeted and have written in the past, why some people don't believe me." pic.twitter.com/PWjdPfs5KB — MSNBC (@MSNBC) April 28, 2018

Vox continues:

The host of MSNBC’s weekend show AM Joy has been under fire for newly uncovered blog posts published on Reid’s now-defunct blog, the Reid Report, in the mid-to late 2000s that repeatedly mocked gay people and specific individuals who were allegedly gay. The posts, for example, suggested — without much, if any, evidence — that Tom Cruise, Karl Rove, and Chief Justice John Robert’s son are gay. Other posts made derogatory remarks about gay people, claiming that “most straight people cringe at the sight of two men kissing” and that “adult gay men tend to be attracted to very young, post-pubescent types.” One post acknowledged, “Does that make me homophobic? Probably.” These are different from previous blog posts that Reid apologized for in December 2017. In those past posts, Reid wrote that then-Florida Gov. Charlie Crist was gay, nicknamed him “Miss Charlie,” and claimed that he only married a woman for political purposes. Reid said her comments were “insensitive, tone-deaf and dumb. There is no excusing it — not based on the taste-skewing mores of talk radio or the then-blogosphere, and not based on my intentions.” Crist, who’s now a member of Congress, accepted her apology.

Reid also went after openly homosexual Pete Buttigieg on utterly specious grounds, claiming a racist dog whistle in a tweet he posted less than 6 months ago, during his presidential campaign:

In the face of unprecedented challenges, we need a president whose vision was shaped by the American Heartland rather than the ineffective Washington politics we’ve come to know and expect. — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) January 29, 2020

Reid claimed in an interview with Buttigieg after the tweet (video below),” “Heartland, that sounds like a lot of people like a dog whistle for white voters.”

Umm, South Bend – where Pete comes from and which he obviously references as his heartland credential – is 26.3% black, double the national average share of black population. Reid betrays a racist presumption that black people are ineligible to be part of the heartland for some reason. What does this say of her perception of Smerica’s heart?

Reid obviously is being completely forgiven for her past sins, which is ironic because the time slot she is about to inherit was vacated when MSNBC fired Chris Matthews for his past sins of sexism.

I wonder how the LGTBQ communities feel about this selective forgiveness?

Photo credit: MSNBC screen grab (cropped) via Fox News