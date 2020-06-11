Media tries to hide Trumpâ€™s success in Georgiaâ€™s primary

More evidence of our garbage media: Try and find Trump's vote totals in Georgia’s primary election. It's not easy. Most sites (The New York Times, local NBC media in GA, etc.) are only showing totals for the Democrat Primary. Here's (probably) why: According to Newsweek, running unopposed, Trump has 140k more votes than Biden (~770k to ~560k) and more votes than all Democrat candidates combined. This is in spite of the fact that, with a statewide U.S. Senate primary (to challenge GOP Sen. David Perdue), Democrats had more to turn out for.

What's more, Trump's lead will probably grow as more votes are counted. Additionally, according to Newsweek, "The president also outperformed former President Barack Obama's vote totals from the 2012 Georgia primary. Obama was running unopposed in the state and got 139,273 votes, over 500,000 fewer votes than Trump has received thus far." Just yesterday, the NY Times was asking (hoping) "Is This the Year GA Flips?" It doesn’t look like it!

