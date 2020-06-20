Let’s rename everything!

It’s hard to keep up with the pace of insanity and destruction that’s sweeping across our nation. (Perhaps even harder to grasp is the fact that no one is doing anything to stop it.)

Part of the new world order includes the breathless rush to rename, or remove, just about everything because RACISM!, which has become code for the fundamental transformation of America by any means necessary.

Two recent victims of the renaming frenzy include ice cream and skin cream (of no relation to each other beyond: RACISM!!!).

Dreyer’s will be renaming “Eskimo Pies” because the company (on bended knee?) has determined it’s offensive.

Meanwhile, Johnson & Johnson announced they will stop selling their whitening skin cream which is often used in Asia and the Middle East. (Can we presume tanning and bronzing products will still be available?)

As long as we’re on the road to collective insanity, I thought I’d make a few additional suggestions to accelerate the renaming process and thereby, perhaps, move up the date when the backlash against this madness can begin.

I suggest that everyone named Jim change their name because of Jim Crow laws. And while we’re at it, it might be prudent to assign a new name to crows, especially since they’re black and… well, you can see the potential for racism in this big mess.

Many expressions such as seeing things in “black and white” or being a “slave to one’s feelings” will need to be criminalized.

I would also suggest that the term “African American” be changed, or at least shortened, since American is now synonymous with racist.

Movies, books, television shows, magazines, and advertisements, along with every single word posted on social media will need to be reviewed with a fine-tooth comb. This is already well underway. If we keep up the good work, there might even be a national book-burning holiday.



Every product on the market (past and present) will need to be examined, analyzed, and reassessed. Any and all terminology that is deemed offensive or inappropriate by the mob will need to be removed or, if necessary, the product itself will be discontinued. In some cases, the manufacturer will have to publish a statement of apology, people will likely be fired, and/or the entire company may be forced to go out of business (assuming it hasn’t been burned to the ground already because people do get impatient with this sort of thing).

Ideals that value the sanctity of all lives must never be spoken. This will be codified as one of the ultimate racist sins. If such words are uttered, punishment will be swift and harsh.

Despite this, there must be the appearance of striving for an absolute purity of heart and mind. Toward that end, Black Lives Matter will need to make a few minor adjustments to their mission and disavow their commitment to Boycott, Divest, Sanction (BDS) which is blatantly anti-Semitic.

Oh, wait. Jew hatred is ok. Sorry, I got off track.

Many situations will be beyond hope and renaming won’t be sufficient. So, for example, we will probably need to demolish most of the buildings in Washington, DC because some of those who walked those halls were slave holders or racists. However, this project will require careful strategizing since most of those truly racist goons were Democrats and every effort must be made to keep a lid on that inconvenient fact.

As you can see, this is big job. Perhaps a new government agency could be set up to tackle it as there is much work to be done. It will require major funding and a large staff that must reflect the precise proportion of every identity group in America. Because we are no longer the United States of America. We are now a collective of marauding tribes moving us backwards into the abyss.