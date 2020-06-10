Kamala Harris, calling for $150 million LAPD defunding, also used LAPD as her private security detail

A Los Angeles city councilwoman was exposed as a hypocrite for introducing a bill to cut $150 million from the Los Angeles Police Department budget, while maintaining an LAPD private detail at her home for herself.

Security for me, but not for thee, see, the leftist political elites always gets their takings first.

Guess who else is just as hypocritical?

Sure enough, Kamala Harris, Democratic vice presidential frontrunner, who's loudly endorsed these $150 million police defundings, supporting the idea, along with her political ally, Mayor Eric Garcetti, who was last seen calling the LAPD 'killers.'

Sen. Kamala D. Harris of California on Tuesday said she applauds Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti for his move to cut about $150 million from a planned increase to the city’s police budget but that the ongoing push for law enforcement reform “doesn’t mean we get rid of police.” “I support investing in communities so that they become more healthy and therefore more safe,” Ms. Harris said on ABC’s “Good Morning America.” “I applaud Eric Garcetti for doing what he’s done.”

And like Martinez, she also helped herself to some LAPD police resources for private purposes. She did the same thing as Martinez, except on a more sprawling scale. Remember this?

Armed, plain-clothes LAPD officers were dispatched to California cities outside of Los Angeles at least a dozen times to provide security for U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris at public events, media appearances, and a party. LA taxpayers paid for airline tickets, hotel stays, car rentals, and meals, according to detailed expense reports obtained by NBC News. The total cost of the trips, not including the officers' overtime, topped $28,000.

As I noted at the time:

The $28K was just a starting point in the cost extravaganza – overtime and other expenses made the total close to $50K. A new police chief found out about the unprecedented freebie from the people of Los Angeles and put a stop to it. The mayor of Los Angeles, Eric Garcetti, says he never heard of it and laid the blame squarely on recently retired LAPD chief Charlie Beck. One thing is certain: it's never been done before. But this being Harris, it's not surprising it happened.

Now she's saying this:

"We've got to re-examine what we're doing with American taxpayer dollars and ask the question: are we getting the right return on our investment?," the senator said.

I think we know what they were doing with LAPD police resources - using it to succor themselves, and as I argued earlier - benefit themselves of un-declared campaign contributions to their own advantage against their competitors. Who needs to budget for security at campaign rallies and parties with supporters when the cops will do that for them, free of charge, likely in exchange for not prosecuting them for police brutality or corruption or whatever. One hand washes the other, as I argued here.

Beck and Harris go way back, at least until 2012, when they were spotted at a big University of Southern California conference together. Harris covered up for Beck's assorted corner-cuttings, and he started spewing the Democratic Party's party line -- on illegals, gun control, and supporting Black Lives Matter as early as 2015. Harris herself cut a lot of corners as state attorney general - in this piece here, I noted:

She falsified a confession transcript of a defendant and then, when she was caught, defended it. She's been caught making phony charges of racism about her Berkeley upbringing, as if Berkeley in the 1970s were a den of Klansmen. She has an army of fake Twitter followers in an obvious bid to make herself look more influential than she really is. Lately, she put out a deceptively edited video to smear [Supreme Court nominee Brett] Kavanaugh.

Throw on top of that her refusal to admit exonerating evidence against some sad sack in a death penalty case, and keeping people in prison beyond their terms so she could order them to fight wildfires, as outlined by former presidential contender Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, and we have one corrupt prosecutor, who helps herself to the goodies.

But it's worse, way worse than that, now that she's touting the cutting of funds from the Los Angeles Police Department, money that won't go toward cutting private security budgets for politicians, but policing of inner city neighborhoods.

Harris is all in for that, cutting policing of poor neighborhoods beset by gangs and thugs, and handing it over to community organizers. Policing is all fine if it's to benefit herself, but too bad about that inner city shopkeeper with no political connections, who now gets no police response when some gangster shakes out his cash register at the end of his 12 hour day. That's the least of it.

Bottom line is, poor neighborhoods are going to be on the sharp end of this great defunding for communiy organizers, and Harris is right there helping herself to police benefits while demanding they be cut for the poor.

Is this disgusting? It sure is, especially because she is now at the front of the line to be Joe Biden's vice presidential candidate. She's vowed to be the ' prosecutor president.' She's calling to cut policing funds for inner city neighborhoods while using the LAPD as her own personal security detail. It's always 'me first' with these elitists. The person she should prosecute is herself.

