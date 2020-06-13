Judge rules against Jussie Smollett’s attempt evade prosecution for his faked hate crime

Jussie Smollett and his lawyers tried pulling a fast one on Lady Justice by claiming that he had already faced trial once when States Attorney Kim Foxx pulled a fast one and let him skate on charges related to his staged hate crime and the subsequent waste of police resources in Chicago, where the number of homicides dwarfs the number of detectives available to investigate them.

Mark Konkol reports for The Patch:

Cook County judge Friday denied a motion to dismiss charges against actor Jussie Smollett, ruling the case against him does not amount to double jeopardy. In March 2019, the former "Empire" star was indicted on 16 counts of disorderly conduct after he was accused of lying to Chicago police about being the victim of a hate crime. Those charges were dropped without a trial or requiring a guilty plea by Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx's office. Smollett paid a $10,000 fine and did community service. The controversial decision to drop the charges led to a new investigation by special prosecutor, former U.S. Attorney Dan Webb. In February, Webb filed new charges against Smollett, whose lawyers argued he should be considered double jeopardy and dismissed because the actor had already been punished by paying a fine and doing community service. Cook County Judge James Linn disagreed Friday.

Jussie Smollett (YouTube screen grab by Sister Circle Live)

The ruling makes total sense, since there never was a trial, just a deal – that appears corrupt.

This is setting up a trial for Smollett, which can be televised.

Don’t for a second forget that it was Michelle Obama’s chief of staff Tina Tchen who appears to have played a key role in handling this incident. The entire Democrat-celebrity culture has a lot to lose if Smollett ends up in jail for his crimes.

Still pending is a federal investigation for Smollett’s use of the US Mail to perpetrate the fraud.

[U]sing the mail to make a threat that can be seen as a terroristic threat — even to oneself — is no small deal to Uncle Sam. And (don't laugh!) it brings in the most underrated federal law enforcement agency of all: the Postal Inspectors.

Why has noting been heard from the US Attorney in Chicago?