Is being a Biden adviser a racist term? If you say so, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Among Republicans, being called a Trump adviser is something conservatives fall all over themselves to claim as a term. Just ask Carter Page or George Stephanopoulos, two low-level hangers-on to Team Trump who were later railroaded for it.

But now we have Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who seems to think being called a Joe Biden adviser is a racist term.

According to the Daily Mail:

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez accused White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany of racism for calling her a 'Biden adviser' during Monday's briefing

Here's her spectacular tears-and-flapdoodle tweets signalling what a victim of racism she is for this, all at the dreaded hands of White House spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany:

.@PressSec wouldn’t be the first person to mistake a women of color for having a lower position or title than she does, but Kayleigh - in case you haven’t picked up a newspaper in two years, I’m a Congresswoman. https://t.co/3FRHo7dpTL — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 8, 2020

The @PressSec comment is steeped in a long, hurtful, & horrendous history of stripping women of color of titles and diminishing them to “the help.”



Perhaps she isn’t aware that what she did is mired in racist history. If that is the case, I look forward to her apology tomorrow. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 8, 2020

It's hurtful and horrendous to be called a Biden adviser? What does that say about Biden? That's some endorsement she's got for the man the Democrats would like to see replacing President Trump and are spending millions to do.

And it's racist to say it? Unlike most Democrats, Republicans are perfectly aware of Biden being a racist, but according to AOC, now everyone who advises him is a racist, too? And just saying it is racist, too? That's some logic there, some impressive endorsement for the old Biden victory party.

To start with, Ocasio-Cortez is a Biden adviser. She agreed to be that three weeks ago in this news story here:

"Green New Deal" proponent Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., will reportedly serve on a climate change panel for former Vice President Joe Biden's campaign. "She made the decision with members of the Climate Justice community - and she will be fully accountable to them and the larger advocacy community during this process," Lauren Hitt, a spokeswoman for Ocasio-Cortez, told Reuters Tuesday.

She's also a tax scofflaw, an economic illiterate, a socialist, and a campaign finance violator, all perfectly factual descriptors. "Adviser" was kind of complimentary, actually.

Now for McEnany to say it is racist? Ocasio-Cortez doesn't like being called a Biden adviser because according to her, it's a rank and status thing, and in her mind, she's due some extreme status. She's nomenklatura, don't you know, same as in all socialist hellholes.

It calls to mind Babs Boxer's howlings about being called "Senator," something that made her look like a boob, given that the highest rank of all in politics is "citizen." She seemed to confuse herself with "queen."

Besides showing us all what a touchy, easily wounded devil she is, she's also a hypocrite: she did after all address press secretary McEnany as "Kayleigh," attempting to belittle her as a child. No practicing what she preaches in the AOC world.

There's just one little problem with that victim-mongering, that slight that provoked Ocasio-Cortez's slew of bitter, wounded tweets: it's not true.

And Ocasio-Cortez, true to form, remains fact-challenged, facts being something she told 60 Minutes she doesn't think is important.

According to the Daily Mail:

Ocasio-Cortez lashed out because she had seen a tweet from Politico's Jake Sherman that said McEnany had called the New York Democrat from the podium, 'Biden adviser Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.' In reality, McEnany had referred to AOC as a congresswoman in the sentence before.

The White House response revealed Ocasio-Cortez's full beclowning:

She got ratioed on Twitter for that one, told to grow up, quit playing victim, and stop embarrassing herself. As for Biden, who doesn't look any better for this "endorsement," no comment.

Score another for the White House press secretary.

