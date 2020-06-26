In the maddened leftist world, it’s women who are taking the lead

We’ve all been watching, stupefied, as increasing numbers of men insist that they are, in fact, women. Theories range from hormonal imbalances due to women taking the Pill before pregnancy, to missing fathers, to leftist social and cultural indoctrination. Watching the escalating madness from the American left, though, it is starting to look as if men want to be women because women on the left have all the power (a theory I advance with no small degree of sarcasm).

In a must-read post, Monica Showalter described the way in which white leftists are taking over the Black Lives Matter movement:

According to a new study from Pew Research, blacks are far from the top racial minority group involved in these protests. [snip] Wow. Only one in six protestors is actually black, and based on the photos seen of anti-racism protests, it's a lot less than that, except of course, if they've put blacks at the back of the line or something. But in reality, it sounds like [BET Founder Robert] Johnson is right in that Blacks would rather not get involved. This is whitey's show. [snip] If you were black, wouldn't you be grossed out by this obeisance? It just goes to show that white liberal culture has a sort of racism all its own even as it begs for absolution from Black people. The natural response from Black people, or anyone in a comparable situation would indeed be contempt and laughter, how could it not be? What this shows is that the white liberal virtue-signalers are the mirror image of their Democratic Party racist forebears, the people who held slaves, introduced Jim Crow, counted bloodlines, resisted the Civil Rights measures of the 1960s, and now abase themselves for absolution, tearing down statues and skipping idea of jobs, intact families, and security that provably benefit Black people, same as whites.

Ace of Spades has gathered the evidence showing that, while whites are running the show for blacks, women are running the show for those officious, racist whites. The starting point for this contention is the way in which black members of a listserv succeeded in getting fired a statistician who mapped data showing that “race riots” damage Democrat candidates in presidential election years:

Well, black members of the listservs, as well as nonblack Black Lives Matter zealots, would not hear of such a thing -- they wanted to hear that their riots were holy and perfect in all ways, including in electoral impact, and even on a listserv specifically centered on statistical analysis, they did not want statistics intruding in their safespace. So, they got the guy... fired. Fired for posting a statistical analysis of the effects of race riots on presidential elections that the pro-race-riots crusaders didn't like.

Ironically, the same listserv was once an open-minded outlet in which people could speak freely and explore ideas. That all changed once a group of hardcore feminists took over. Rod Dreher was able to speak to one man, the pseudonymous Walter, who talked about what the feminists did:

After Hillary Clinton’s loss in 2016, said Walter, some of the women on the Progressphiles list became very assertive and authoritarian. To disagree with them as a male was to set yourself up for an accusation of sexism. “These people started complaining that they were being undermined by the patriarchy, and demanded that the list’s leadership be given to women exclusively, without term — meaning that they would be able to govern the list like they wanted, without end,” alleged Walter. “Under their tenure, this list has become more terrifying to be on,” he continued. “There are sublists now formed where people get together and plan what they are going to say on this list, who they’re going to attack. There are Facebook groups where people do this. There are people on the list saying things like ‘cis white males should not apply for this job.’”…

Ace included in his post a couple of videos showing shrill, angry white women taking the lead in attacking police and others who are insufficiently woke for their purposes. Here are a few more examples of the way white feminists are sucking up all the oxygen:

White woman lectures black police officers about how racist they are

WATCH: White woman berating cops suggests a black man born w/ "privilege and power" is white.



Then says a white cop w/ a black wife is still racist.



Then whitesplains racism to a black cop.



Then a black cop schools her w/ the Bible.



These are young women, and it’s easy to imagine that they got this heady sense of their own power at America’s colleges and universities during the years when Obama’s “Dear Colleague” letter governed academia’s response to women’s claims of sexual assault or harassment. Men had no due process rights. Instead, they faced kangaroo courts that allowed young women to destroy men’s lives on their say-so and, often, despite strong evidence supporting the men. With leftists outside of academic shifting power to women, perhaps some men decided that their best bet lay in becoming one of those powerful women….