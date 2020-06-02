If pushed, we know what to do

Donald Trump sounds ready to go to open war against the evil arrayed against him. And about time. Everybody in America knows that these riots have nothing to do with George Floyd and everything to do with trying to force Trump from office.

We've seen videos of Antifa paying off thugs and of pallets of bricks waiting at strategic spots for thugs to come throw them. We saw video of a thug admitting he did it for the money. We suspect that the guy who provided the money is named Soros.

This has all been carefully thought through and planned out. People have been on the ground setting things up and stirring the pot in cities across America. It's not protest, but insurrection. It's time the decent people struck back — forcefully.

Antifa has tipped its hand. Private small businessmen have watched all this go down. They've seen the guys who had to watch their life's work go up in flames; they also saw the bakery guys who defended their property with shotguns.

Some Antifa goon said it was time to go to the suburbs. It's probably not smart of me, but I'm sorta waiting for just that. Most in my neighborhood have military experience. We are armed, and we know how to be dangerous. That's not how we've lived our private lives, not how we want to be, not how we wish things would go. But if pushed to it, we know what to do.

They will pay a fearful price if they think they can burn us out.