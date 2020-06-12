Has America ever had a more crazed mayor than Seattle’s Jenny Durkan?

It’s no longer big news that Black Lives Matter, Antifa, anarchists, sex offenders, and criminal opportunists seized a six-block area in Seattle’s chi-chi Capitol Hill district. The same people who protested against Trump’s walls built walls around their Utopian paradise, the gun haters armed themselves, and the ones decrying identification at elections demand identification for anyone seeking to enter the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone (or CHAZ). Most mayors would be horrified, but not Jenny Durkan. She likes it.

According to Wikipedia, the Capitol Hill district is a densely populated area known for its counterculture and LGBTQ communities. It’s in sync with the 87% of Seattle’s population that supported Hillary in 2016. It’s in this neighborhood that BLM has brought forth a new nation, conceived in hysteria and violence, and dedicated to the proposition that all black people are created better than everyone else (because only their lives matter).

Tucker Carlson does a fine job describing what life is like in the new nation of CHAZ:

President Trump understands that you cannot allow secessionists to create their own nations at will and that, if you give anarchist revolutionaries six square blocks, they’ll soon take over all of America’s major cities:

Radical Left Governor @JayInslee and the Mayor of Seattle are being taunted and played at a level that our great Country has never seen before. Take back your city NOW. If you don’t do it, I will. This is not a game. These ugly Anarchists must be stopped IMMEDIATELY. MOVE FAST! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 11, 2020

Mayor Durkan responded with all the grace and eloquence we’ve come to expect from Democrat leadership:

Late Thursday night, Durkan expanded upon what she meant. As far as Durkan is concerned, there’s nothing wrong with armed men fencing off a part of the city, systematically destroying its property, and committing extortion against residents and businesses. This is about “community” and “self expression.” These people are patriots!

Moreover, CHAZ isn’t about anarchy, it’s about grief, but Trump is just too dumb to understand. Durkan implies that she will stand like Tank Man in Tiananmen Square rather than let Trump send the military to attack her fair city’s barricades, armed men, and shakedowns. Really, that’s what she said:

I’m working with @SeattlePD Chief @carmenbest and listening to community to understand how we can continue to build trust between our Seattle Police officers and the community around the East Precinct. — Mayor Jenny Durkan (@MayorJenny) June 11, 2020

A real leader would see nation-wide protests - borne from hundreds of years of immense grief of our Black community, communities of color, and so many others - and the call to become an anti-racist society, as an opportunity to build a better nation. — Mayor Jenny Durkan (@MayorJenny) June 11, 2020

We will not let this president be a distraction.



Centuries of slavery and systemic racism won’t be dismantled overnight, but I believe that Seattle can be a model for our country. We must work to make progress together, and it is clear that Seattle is ready to act. — Mayor Jenny Durkan (@MayorJenny) June 11, 2020

We will continue to build up our Women and Minority Owned Small Business programs at the @CityofSeattle that prioritize hiring businesses owned by women, black and indigenous people, and people of color. — Mayor Jenny Durkan (@MayorJenny) June 11, 2020

And as we consider our city budget - including our SPD budget - I am committed to investing $100 million new dollars in community-based programs that serve Black and indigenous people, and communities of color. — Mayor Jenny Durkan (@MayorJenny) June 11, 2020

All of this is a start, and believe me when I say I know that it is not enough. None of these actions will undo hundreds of years of systemic racism overnight.



But at the @CityofSeattle, together with community, we are committed to doing that work. — Mayor Jenny Durkan (@MayorJenny) June 11, 2020

Reading Durkan’s inane words, I am reminded of H.L. Mencken’s statement that “Democracy is the theory that the common people know what they want, and deserve to get it good and hard.” I rather hope that Trump leaves Seattle to sleep in the bed it’s made for itself.