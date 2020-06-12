« The coming schism
June 12, 2020

Has America ever had a more crazed mayor than Seattle’s Jenny Durkan?

By Andrea Widburg

It’s no longer big news that Black Lives Matter, Antifa, anarchists, sex offenders, and criminal opportunists seized a six-block area in Seattle’s chi-chi Capitol Hill district. The same people who protested against Trump’s walls built walls around their Utopian paradise, the gun haters armed themselves, and the ones decrying identification at elections demand identification for anyone seeking to enter the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone (or CHAZ). Most mayors would be horrified, but not Jenny Durkan. She likes it.

According to Wikipedia, the Capitol Hill district is a densely populated area known for its counterculture and LGBTQ communities. Its in sync with the 87% of Seattles population that supported Hillary in 2016. It’s in this neighborhood that BLM has brought forth a new nation, conceived in hysteria and violence, and dedicated to the proposition that all black people are created better than everyone else (because only their lives matter).

Tucker Carlson does a fine job describing what life is like in the new nation of CHAZ:

President Trump understands that you cannot allow secessionists to create their own nations at will and that, if you give anarchist revolutionaries six square blocks, they’ll soon take over all of America’s major cities:

Mayor Durkan responded with all the grace and eloquence we’ve come to expect from Democrat leadership:

Late Thursday night, Durkan expanded upon what she meant. As far as Durkan is concerned, there’s nothing wrong with armed men fencing off a part of the city, systematically destroying its property, and committing extortion against residents and businesses. This is about “community” and “self expression.” These people are patriots!

Moreover, CHAZ isn’t about anarchy, it’s about grief, but Trump is just too dumb to understand. Durkan implies that she will stand like Tank Man in Tiananmen Square rather than let Trump send the military to attack her fair citys barricades, armed men, and shakedowns. Really, that’s what she said:

Reading Durkan’s inane words, I am reminded of H.L. Mencken’s statement that “Democracy is the theory that the common people know what they want, and deserve to get it good and hard.” I rather hope that Trump leaves Seattle to sleep in the bed it’s made for itself.

