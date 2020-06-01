Forget gun control

Back during the Hurricane Katrina disaster, I saw a news report of citizens protecting themselves from bad guys. I can also recall similar scenes during the LA riots of 1992.

In both instances, we saw the wisdom of allowing people to defend themselves, their families and their property.

History repeats itself, and the 2nd Amendment is alive and well, perhaps more than ever.

What happens when the mayor prefers to lecture the world on racism rather than defend his constituents? The answer is that the public has to defend itself, as we see in this story:

After four long nights without assistance from first responders in the wake of riots and looting after the death of George Floyd, Longfellow residents decided to take matters into their own hands. Many coordinated efforts to block off side streets along this stretch of East Lake Street, using caution tape, saw horses and makeshift barricades to protect residential areas from rioters. Although police and the National Guard greatly outnumbered peaceful protesters on Saturday, that wasn't always the case, and in neighborhoods across the Twin Cities, residents did everything they could to protect their own.

And so they did.

The left will use the next "El Paso" or "school shooting" to tell us that we have too many guns. Once again, the voters will reject it because the problem is not guns in the hands of good citizens but rather weapons in the hands of bad people.

Gun control? Forget it.

