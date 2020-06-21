For white leftists, Black Lives Matter is the new ‘white man’s burden’

In 1899, Rudyard Kipling, the quintessential white colonialist, wrote a poem (or more accurately, a polemic) entitled “The White Man’s Burden: The United States and the Philippine Islands.” In it, he exhorted Americans to take up the white man’s burden to help lead the primitive people of the Philippines into the light. It won’t be fun, and the “natives” won’t be grateful, but it’s the morally right thing to do, intones Kipling in high flown language.

Modern white leftists are proving to be colonialists of a different sort because they’re taking up the new white man’s burden: They are the new soldiers of the Black Lives Movement. They enthusiastically carry signs and walk in marches to save blacks from the systemic oppression visited upon them by all those “other” whites, the ones whom Susan Rice, currently in the running to be Bide’s Veep and now echoing Trotsky, would consign to the “trash heap of history”

Jamelle Bouie, a New York Times writer, may be starting to realize that Black Lives Matter, by operating within a Marxist framework, is catnip for white leftists trained in America’s Marxist colleges and universities. Their enthusiastic support for the movement is overwhelming actual black participants.

Bouie, therefore, has done what all leftists do when faced with a problem: He’s reached back to rewrite history. His thesis is that blacks were entirely responsible for their emancipation from slavery in America. He uses as his springboard the Juneteenth celebration, which remembers the date on which a Republican general told Texas slaves that a Republican president had freed them three years earlier:

Neither Abraham Lincoln nor the Republican Party freed the slaves. They helped set freedom in motion and eventually codified it into law with the 13th Amendment, but they were not themselves responsible for the end of slavery. They were not the ones who brought about its final destruction. Who freed the slaves? The slaves freed the slaves.

Apparently, abolition wasn’t about the war at all or the white abolitionists who made the war a crusade. Instead, it was a small cohort of slaves arguing against slavery that made it all happen.

Emancipation wasn’t a gift bestowed on the slaves; it was something they took for themselves, the culmination of their long struggle for freedom, which began as soon as chattel slavery was established in the 17th century, and gained even greater steam with the Revolution and the birth of a country committed, at least rhetorically, to freedom and equality. In fighting that struggle, black Americans would open up new vistas of democratic possibility for the entire country.

This is, of course, complete horse poopy. Yes, there were black people who were active in bringing slavery to an end, most famously a gun-toting Harriet Tubman and a pen-toting Frederick Douglass. However, because Democrats banned black people from being armed, the slaves themselves were tragically helpless to defeat the institution. If they’d had had access to guns, it might have been different.

The reality is that white people of goodwill freed the slaves by fighting the Civil War against Southern Democrats. Around 300,000 northern white men died for the cause. There were free blacks who joined the Union Army and, once armed, made their brave contribution too. The Black Lives Matter protesters defaced the memorial to those men.

Bouie is whistling in the wind when he seeks to disentangle whites from black emancipation. And here we are, 155 years after the Civil War ended, and once again, whites are rushing to man the battlements to free their black brothers (and sisters). Only this time, instead of true crusaders striking down the abomination of slavery, we have white Marxists doing battle against America’s nonexistent systemic racism and oppression. Just look at these videos and see how the whites outnumber the blacks:

White BLM supporter tells Hispanic Trump that he is oppressed, so the Trump supporters asks for reparations pic.twitter.com/DsriVLWbAP — Savanah Hernandez (@sav_says_) June 20, 2020

Watch: African Immigrant to BLM Protesters: 'Black Lives Matter Is a Joke' https://t.co/y6D598kpmC — Color Me Red 🩸 (@ColorMeRed) June 5, 2020

These whites, rushing to bear their burden of spreading Marxism to the masses, deny blacks the opportunity to hear other voices, the ones telling them that they can easily do what every successful person in America has done: Get educated, get a job, get married, have children, stay married. As long as the whites are seizing the front-row seats, they are again denying blacks agency, just as they did back in 1861.