Epic video rant by black woman unable to loot cell phone store because it's guarded by 'Ayrabs'

A Chicago woman, evidently frustrated by armed guards at a local cell phone preventing her acquisition of new equipment during the recent rioting, tells us a lot about the state of thinking in the riot-American community. She's not showing a lot of intersectional solidarity with Muslim immigrants, whom she denounces as not real Africans because they are from Morocco (she says), and at one point, she repeatedly yells, "Burn them, Allah!" as she drives by, circling around to extend the harangue.



Photo credits: YouTube screen grabs (cropped).

It's unfair, you see, because the black lives she thinks they will take are not insured, though she presumes the store is.

Beth Baumann of Townhall transcribed parts of the rant, for instance:

"They let these people come outside with they AK-47s. AK-47s to protect they stuff from black people. They ready to kill black people, the Arabs, the fake-a-- Ramadan m------------. They got M-16s, AK with they people's out here. Everything y'all. Look at this s---," she said, flipping the camera to a nearby store. "They got m----------- AKs out here and I'm going to get my cousin that's a police officer right now and ask him are they legally able to carry these m------------ guns like this."

There are two versions available below. The first is 2 minutes and 20 seconds long, while the second is 9 minutes and 47 seconds of nearly nonstop profanity. Readers are cautioned that her vocabulary is as limited as it is vulgar.

She is definitely a "black protester," not an "outsider" or an Antifa activist.

Warning ⚠️ language- woman upset she can’t loot store because.... the rant is hysterical 😂🤣 https://t.co/ouyGBLJeSX pic.twitter.com/52KpCx7vgI — Karli Q ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@KarluskaP) June 7, 2020

Hat tip: Roger Luchs.