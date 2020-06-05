Donald Trump and George Floyd have something in common

Not everyone in law enforcement is a good guy. There are rogue cops, as every American now surely knows. There are also rogue D.A.s, rogue judges, and rogue federal agents. And sad to say, we have to include lawless attorneys general of the United States, lawless heads of the FBI, and traitorous CIA directors. George Floyd died at the hands of a bad Minneapolis cop. David Koresh and 75 Branch Davidians died at Waco in 1993 at the hands of the big dogs of the FBI and ATF.

The plot against Donald Trump is not horrific in the way brutal killings like George Floyd's and Waco are. In those cases, individual Americans were the victims. In the plot to take down Trump, we were all victims, because they were attacking the Constitution itself.

Justice will come to the killer of George Floyd, but the macho boys of the FBI and ATF never paid a price for Waco. Are these agencies absolutely necessary? Aren't there ways to shift their assets to other parts of the federal government? All the FBI really amounts to is investigators working for the attorney general. But with the arrival of the contemptible J. Edgar Hoover in 1924, the empire-building began, and the FBI is now an institution in itself.

FBI heads seem to think they're something special and are independent of the president through whom they derive their only authority. This confused, messianic thinking results in books like A Higher Loyalty by James Comey. Higher than what, the Constitution? Higher than the duly elected president?

For his crimes against the law and the Constitution, James Comey should go to jail. He belongs there, right along with the killers of George Floyd and the Branch Davidians.

Fritz Pettyjohn was a criminal defense attorney In Anchorage, Alaska from 1974 to 1980.

Image: Gage Skidmore via Flickr.