Democrats on Display

We’re just six months into 2020 and it’s already been quite a year. First, we had the worst pandemic this century has seen. Then we’ve had protests and riots as the result of George Floyd’s death. But it’s also been a very telling year. Democrats and their progressive ideology have been on full display in 2020. That has become glaringly obvious in how they have handled these two crises.

In the events accompanying the pandemic, Democrat governors and mayors took a certain glee in shutting down businesses and keeping their citizens under a de facto house arrest. They chided people for opening businesses and gathering in public places. Rights -- what rights? People were cited just for going to church in their cars. While red states began the process of reopening their economies, blue states have made the process as slow and painful as possible. Of course, as soon as the protests and riots started, social distancing went out the door. Remember the good old days when they gave spring-breakers hell for going to the beach?

Now compare this with the riots that have taken place following the death of George Floyd. With few exceptions, almost all of these riots have occurred in Democrat cities. Democrats have dragged their feet in dealing with rioters, in effect giving them free rein to loot and terrorize innocent citizens. Some, such as Mayor Bill De Blasio, even refused help from the National Guard. But it gets worse. Not only have Democrats and their media cohorts have gone out of their way to not condemn rioters, but they have also praised them. Chris Cuomo said, “Please, show me where it says protesters are supposed to be polite and peaceful.” Their focus has been on Trump, of course, rather than American cities burning down and turning into literal hellholes.

The year 2020 has given us a glimpse of what all of America would look like if Democrats were in full control of the country. If you’re a law-abiding citizen, Democrats will oppress you and take away your rights. However, if you riot and loot you will be given a free pass. Laws won’t be enforced for lawbreakers and don’t expect the police to save you either. They’re too busy kneeling in submission to the protestors. This is what’s at stake this election year. We can no longer afford to be complacent or sit on the sidelines. Those days are long gone. For the sake of the Republic and for the sake of sanity, every single Democrat must be kept out of office.