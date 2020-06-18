Democrats go back to their roots and dress up like slave owners

As my mother used to tell our younger sister, be careful that your wardrobe does not send the wrong message.

Well, it turns out that Pelosi and gang decided to honor Mr. Floyd by going African. Unfortunately, they chose the Africans trading slaves, as we see in this report:

We rate the claim that kente cloth was historically worn by the Asante people of Ghana, who were involved in the West African slave trade TRUE because it is supported by our research. Although kente cloth does have ties to slavery, it is more widely recognized as a modern symbol of pride in African American culture and pride in cultural ties to West Africa.

Okay, so let's have a good laugh and file this in the comedy section.

Let me add a couple of comments:

First, would the media have been this generous if President Trump had worn anything loosely associated with the KKK? I think that you know the answer.

Second, the fact-check points out that the "kente" is a modern symbol of cultural pride rather than slavery. Couldn't that be said of the confederate flag? Does anyone seriously think that the flag on "The Dukes of Hazard" is promoting slavery?

So the Democrats fell into their own "identity politics" trap and we can all have a good laugh.

