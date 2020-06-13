Democrats are still squatting in the White House. Time to escort them out

Whoops! Gaffe-prone Joe Biden (basement-dweller Democrat seeking the presidency) did it again! Appearing on the late-night Daily Show with Trevor Noah, Biden accidently revealed the desperate modern Democratic strategy by projecting supposedly future President Donald J. Trump (R)'s action.

Joe Biden said he believes President Trump will "try to steal" the election in November and that he is "absolutely convinced" the military will escort Mr. Trump out of the White House if he loses the election and doesn't leave.

The presumptive Democratic nominee said ensuring a fair vote is his "single greatest concern."

"This president is going to try to steal this election," Biden said Wednesday in an interview on "The Daily Show With Trevor Noah."

"This is the guy who said all mail-in ballots are fraudulent, voting by mail, while he sits behind a desk in the Oval Office and writes his mail-in ballot to vote in a primary."

In other words, Biden and the Democrats think Trump will behave as the Democrats have from the second Trump was declared the surprising (to some) victor of the 2016 presidential election. Mentally, emotionally they have never left the White House, never conceded their loss. Yes, the loss was hard, but other election losers manage to eventually overcome their disappointment — publicly, at least — and move on. Not Hillary Rodham Clinton (D), not the Democrats. Acting like rulers in exile overthrown by an illegal coup, the Democrats are doing whatever it takes to "escort Mr. Trump out of the White House." False charges of Russian collusion. Impeachment. Illegally spying on the campaign. Who knows what other forms of sabotage. Accusations of voter fraud, Democratic voter suppression in states they narrowly lost. Hillary Clinton's bitterness sours her every public action; daughter Chelsea is equally rancid.

Yep, it is all there — and more — in Biden's rambling, rambling prophecy Wednesday night. It is a prophecy, all right — a frightening glimpse into what Democrats have planned for the remainder of the campaign and what they plan to do if — hopefully, oh, please! — they once again lose on November 3, 2020.

A glimpse. The Democrats will stop at literally nothing to regain the presidency and dominate other branches they sincerely believe are rightfully theirs, embedded in the Constitution. The Democrats' total inability to concede defeat has divided the country, destroyed any sense of unity in these troubled times. It is three and a half years past the time that we evict and escort the Democrats out of the White House that they haven't left. Let's do it now. And be prepared from November 4, 2020 to continue doing it if the Democrats lose.

Image: Marc Nozell via Flickr.