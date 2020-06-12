Democrat family values? Nancy Pelosi curiously silent about the Confederate statues her dad put up

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, following the lead of Antifa and Black Lives Matter, is doing her part to address Congress's priority these days, which is Denouncing the Confederates.

She's busy out calling for the removal of Confederate statues from the Capitol, apparently just noticing for the first time after 33 years in the House that the Confederates all around her were a problem.

According to Breitbart News:

“As I have said before, the halls of Congress are the very heart of our democracy. The statues in the Capitol should embody our highest ideals as Americans, expressing who we are and who we aspire to be as a nation,” Pelosi said in her letter to Committee Chair Roy Blunt (R-MO) and Vice Chair Zoe Lofgren (D-CA). “Monuments to men who advocated cruelty and barbarism to achieve such a plainly racist end are a grotesque affront to these ideals,” she continued. “Their statues pay homage to hate, not heritage. They must be removed.”

Which leaves hanging a little problem that she has observed omerta on. Breitbart continues:

...her father, Thomas D’Alesandro, Jr., oversaw the dedication of such a statue in Baltimore’s Wyman Park — the Stonewall Jackson and Robert E. Lee Monument — as mayor of the city in 1948. At the time, the Speaker’s father said people could look to Jackson’s and Lee’s lives as inspiration and urged Americans to “emulate Jackson’s example and stand like a stone wall against aggression in any form that would seek to destroy the liberty of the world.” “World Wars I and II found the North and South fighting for a common cause, and the generalship and military science displayed by these two great men in the War between the States lived on and were applied in the military plans of our nation in Europe and the Pacific areas,” D’Alesandro said at the dedication ceremony, as detailed by the Baltimore Sun.

So where's her #ITakeResponsibility video clip of Mao-style self-criticism such as the Hollywood chi-chi crowd is putting out? Where's her 'I will say something when my family members put up Confederate statues,' or 'I will take down my father's Confederate statues and repudiate his words as racist.' No #ITakeResponsibility there. She and her Democratic party are taking their policy directives from Antifa and Black Lives Matter these days, so merely kneeling in a kente cloth stole to appease leftists and not being able to get up is hardly enough.

Which also raises questions as to whether there's a statue of old D'Alesandrio himself up someplace in Baltimore that needs a little graffiti, beheading, and knocking down, such as the other Antifa-targeted statues have gotten. She hasn't said.

No calls to remove those statues, erected by dear old dad, along with flowery words of praise for the Confederates, which by the way, was kind of odd in a city in a state that stayed loyal to the north in the Civil War. No calls to get rid of those at all.

Yet her act is so mercenary, so dishonest, so hypocritical, that one can only wonder why she's covering for family members who were all in on erecting Confederate statues as most Democrats at one time were. Seems her close-knit Italian family values might be keeping her back on that one.

One only wonders what she has to say about the all the now-targeted Christopher Columbus statues. It's almost like the Confederates are a cover for a far more embarassing issue, except that her family ties are showing all around on the whole fiasco.

Image credit: WJZ CBSBaltimore, via shareable YouTube, screen shot