CNN’s Brian Stelter goes on the attack, only to have his prey turn on him

Brian Stelter, aged 34, rotund, and squeaky, went from creating a college blog about TV and cable news, to working as a media reporter at the New York Times right out of college, to becoming the host of CNN’s (ahem) Reliable Sources and a chief media correspondent. He’s had that last gig for seven years.

Stelter thinks he’s a journalist. However, when he had senior Trump legal adviser Jenna Ellis on his Sunday show and tried to humiliate her for daring to support Trump’s entirely accurate attacks against the drive-by media, Ellis called Stelter out for what he is: An activist, rather than a journalist.

Before diving into the Ellis beatdown on Stelter, it’s worth remembering that Stelter does not report on the news. Instead, he serves as a conduit for the Democrat party. The human potato is a press agent with a byline.

He’s also a tearful little ‘tater. Here’s his confession that just thinking about life before the Wuhan Virus forced Democrats to shut down the economy (well, he didn’t say that last part) reduced him to tears:

I crawled in bed and cried for our pre-pandemic lives. Tears that had been waiting a month to escape.



I wanted to share because it feels freeing to do so. Now is not a time for faux-invincibility. Journos are living this, hating this, like everyone else. https://t.co/dIDujZZvQZ — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) April 18, 2020

Like all the tough ‘taters at CNN, Stelter takes umbrage at the fact that Trump calls the anti-Trump media “fake news.” Stelter doesn’t like being reminded that, rather than reporting the facts, he and his fellow travelers in the media spin a narrative:

Poor ‘tater tot.

So, Jenna Ellis, who is President Trump’s senior legal adviser, appeared on Stelter’s show yesterday. It was contentious from the beginning. Stelter got seriously nasty, though, when Ellis didn’t bow down after he called Trump a big ole meanie for insulting Comcast.

Keep in mind that all Trump does is verbally insult these doofuses (doofi?). In this, he is unlike Obama, who spied on them, a serious abuse of presidential authority.

Ellis countered that, for the biased media, the real offense is that Trump “is the first one to actually use his platform as an American citizen to be able to call out the fake news media.” That was too much for the portly potato man, who’s used to either listening to his own voice or having his opinions parroted back to him by sycophants from the Democrat party (whether they're working for CNN or not).

“You understand that someday you’re going to regret this, right?” he snapped at her. Then overriding her attempt at a substantive answer about Trump’s dealings with the media, he brought her family into his ‘tater tantrum. “Someday you’re going to regret this when your kids. . . “

Jenna knew why this would never be the case. “No, I’m standing for the truth.”

The supercilious spud, though, wasn’t done. Like some potato prophet of old, he had to extend the curse to the next generation. “. . . and grandkids look back at this, and you use slurs and smears like fake news to hurt news outlets.”

The Democrat party’s potato puppet still wasn’t done. He doubled-down on the personal insults: “I think in 10 or 20 years if we just sit down and talk about this, you’ll recognize how damaging it was. How damaging it was to use terms like fake news, to attack journalists who are trying to do their jobs.”

Ellis had enough. She called Spud Stelter out for what he is – a party hack:

In 15 or 20 years -- you’re not trying to do your job. You’re not a journalist, Brian. You’re an activist. That’s the problem. You have an agenda, and your agenda is anti-Trump. The American people see through that, and they and they are very grateful. This president is finally holding the fake news media accountable because you’re activists. You’re not reporting fact and truth. You won’t even say that as a journalist that a factually false statement shouldn’t ever appear in a media outlet.

Mr. Potatohead, Jr., like a good narcissist on his home turf, is impervious to insult. Ignoring Ellis entirely, Stelter spoke over her to his audience, adopting a smug, high-minded tone as if he had never wallowed in the gutter by personally insulting a woman for being a poor mother: “The reason I think it’s helpful to have these conversations. Folks have gotten used to alternative realities, and I think it’s important we see there are alternative realities.”

If you’re on a diet and are trying to avoid carbs, I recommend watching Brian Stelter at work. It’ll put you off potatoes forever.