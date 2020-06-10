â€˜Build bridges not wallsâ€™ mayor of Portland, OR changes his mind and builds wall around city hall

Mayor Ted Wheeler of “sanctuary city” Portland, Oregon has gone well beyond hypocrisy and now is deep into his posterior-on-the-line territory with lasting consequences. Seeing Seattle (less than 3 hours away by car) devolving into anarchy, its city hall stormed by BLM and protestors chanting that the mayor has to go, Ted discarded years’ worth of fatuous virtue signaling about “build bridges, not walls”:

Let's build bridges, not walls. Work together, not against each other.https://t.co/BHS3I7INsy — Mayor Ted Wheeler (@tedwheeler) January 23, 2019

He quickly erected a plywood wall around Portland’s city hall. Andy Ngo, the preeminent journalist covering Antifa’s free rein on the streets of Portland, with cops instructed to stand down and let them beat him (and many others), sardonically noted the change of posture:

When his own security is at risk, @tedwheeler’s platitudes about not building walls suddenly no longer apply. https://t.co/Ao5ZGu0JLH — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) June 9, 2020

Samuel Johnson famously understood the difference between abstract posturing and real stakes about two and half centuries ago, when he observed, ““Depend upon it, sir, when a man knows he is to be hanged in a fortnight, it concentrates his mind wonderfully.”

Right now, the nation is convulsed with madness, and polls indicate the public is shifting its attitude toward the police, traumatized by the video of George Floyd’s death and the subsequent riots and destruction. But with Democrats captive to their radical wing and desperately trying to walk away from the demand to defund the cops without losing the activists, a reckoning is coming. The demands of the mobs will only escalate because only a few voices in the media, notably Tucker Carlson, are calling them out for their totalitarianism and their bullying of dissenters.

That means thata vast if metaphorical “hanging in a fortnight” is around the corner for civil society in our country,and that has the potential to concentrate the minds of the nonradical majority of Americans, not to mention the Democrats in charge of the blue cities and stateswho are withi a stone's (or brick's) throw of the violent mobs. Therevolution devours not only its young but its leaders and the gerontocrats running the Democrat party.

