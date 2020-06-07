Black support for Trump as riots rage? What's going on?

We saw a lot of Trump-bashing last week. This is why I found these two reports rather interesting.

First, Politico is reporting that former V.P. Biden is struggling to connect with young voters, particularly those of color. The article points out that this problem started in the primaries and continues. It appears that many of these younger voters see Mr. Biden as part of the system. In other words, it's tough to call for change when you've been in Washington since President Nixon was re-elected in 1972.

Another story is that Rasmussen Reports has black American support for President Trump at 41%. More interesting than that is that "intense" black support is 25%.

Let's assume that 41% is too high and that the truth is closer to 25%. It's still way higher than the 9% that President Trump got in 2016.

The riots and looting may change these numbers. My guess is that they will. Mr. Biden less relevant to young voters and may move some black Americans to President Trump, or the "law and order" candidate.

We will know on election day. However, these numbers must make some Democrats wonder if Mr. Biden is talking too much about police brutality and not enough about criminals burning black- and other minority-owned businesses.

Image: Gage Skidmore via Flickr.