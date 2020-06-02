Bill de Blasio vies with Jacob Frey for title of America's worst mayor

Is New York's Mayor Bill de Blasio trying to give Minneapolis's mayor, Jacob Frey, a run for his money?

His idiocies are once again topping those of this crisis's original appeasing idiot, Frey himself. He's been late on calling curfew. He's let the cops know he doesn't have their back. He's let thugs run rampant throughout Manhattan's toniest retail districts for six nights running now. All that explains why New York has had six nights of shattering riots, while other cities have belatedly moved to shut them down.

Fact is, his heart is still with the rioters. Here's the message he's telegraphing on that front: He's saying he's proud of his bizarre leftist daughter, who got arrested in a group of people throwing objects at the police. "I'm proud she cares so much," he declared. So much for social distancing.

Now he's issuing plaintive pleas to rioters to stay home and protest online, because social distancing. Sound like a message this bunch will respond to? With the kind of fun they're having now, somehow they're not taking his advice.

He's succoring the rioters, and condemning the police -- not just the dirty cops in Minneapolis who killed George Floyd and are up on murder raps, but New York's cops, too, blasting a couple of excessive police force incidents as if this is the right time for it, given what's going on.

He's always about putting leftist politics above New York City's authentic interests.

Here's the take from New York Daily News editorial board member Robert George, horrified at De Blasio's failure to call curfew on protestors:

That means you both made the decision that certain things — political protest — are more important than public health considerations. Little more than two weeks ago, New Yorkers saw police officers throwing a young mother forcibly to the ground for the “offense” of not having her mask on correctly. Yet for four days, thousands marched and assembled close together, hardly any social distancing either with themselves or with the police (many of whom were maskless). The rules do not apply for mass protest.

And the curfew announcement he did make is pretty namby pamby at 11 p.m., mainly hurting overnight shelf stockers. Looters have no problem starting their operations at 9 or 10, positioning themselves conveniently close to the nearest malls.

It all adds up to conditions for New York's coming decline. With the kind of damage seen, its very questionable whether the city is going to recover easily from this. Ask the shambling city of Van Nuys, Calif., which has yet to recover from the Rodney King riots of 1992, what this kind of rioting does to a city's prospects. Van Nuys used to be the coolest city on the planet in the '60s with movie stars, palm trees, and chrome-flashing 1957 DeSotos. Today, it's a run-down, under-invested urban shambles, loaded with illegals, and still trying to recover from those riots. The ugly reality ahead is that cities often don't recover from the kind of rioting and looting New York is seeing right now. And it's coming at a time when people are fleeing New York already.

It's all an echo of his recent execrable coronavirus performance, which left New York in the worst shape of any American city, by a wide margin. Proud of yourself, Bill? De Blasio's pattern of failure holds.

Now he's doing the same by effectively encouraging the thug riots, which are laying New York City to waste. Soho, Madison Avenue, Times Square, Fifth Avenue - all these iconic places with all their glittering high-end retail establishments are being left as glass-shattered husks, burnt out, stripped bare heaps. That's a nice look for New York, Bill, good luck collecting those primo New York taxes after those kinds of losses.

Image credit: YouTube screen shot