Biden’s keepers must regret letting him out of his basement as he drifts off into incoherence and commits multiple gaffes in one public appearance

Will Joe Biden remain caged in his basement for the rest of the campaign, speaking only via edited video performances? There is a strong argument for his puppet masters to do so, given his inability to maintain mental focus and coherence, even at the price of refusing to participate in the presidential debates that have been customary since Kennedy met Nixon in a Chicago TV studio in 1962.

As I wrote almost a week ago, Biden’s sad mental decline cannot be concealed if he is liberated from his confinement. Yesterday, his handlers must have quickly regretted letting him out, as he lost his train of thought and drifted off into “You know… the thing” territory:

Joe Biden brain freeze: "You know, the rapidly rising, uh, um, uh, in with uh, with uh, I don't know, uh" pic.twitter.com/hpDOqUvaO8 — Trump War Room - Text TRUMP to 88022 & get the APP (@TrumpWarRoom) June 11, 2020

But that was not a one-off reveal. Biden defiled the memory of Martin Luther King by claiming that the death of one of the great heroes of American history – an inspiring man of peace and great orator and leader -- had less impact than that of George Floyd, who died in police custody and sparked anger, but, for all his apparent efforts to turn around his life of career criminality was high on a possibly lethal cocktail of intoxicants when he expired.

Joe Biden: “Even Dr. King’s assassination did not have the worldwide impact the George Floyd’s death did.” 👀 pic.twitter.com/b9LzB9bbNq — ForAmerica 🇺🇸 (@ForAmerica) June 11, 2020

As Biden himself might say in one of his moments of relative clarity, “Come on, man!”

Biden also revealed that he doesn’t know what Juneteenth is: a celebration of the end of slavery on June 19th, confusing it with one of the worst anti-black race riots in the US, in Tulsa, OK:

Joe Biden doesn't know what Juneteenth is:



"He’s going down to Texas on Juneteenth, right? The first major massacre ... of the Black Wall Street, right?"



1. President Trump is going to Texas today, not June 19

2. Juneteenth is about emancipation

3. The massacre was in Oklahoma pic.twitter.com/vpNDQLwqBj — Trump War Room - Text TRUMP to 88022 & get the APP (@TrumpWarRoom) June 11, 2020

Of course, keeping Biden confined to his basement has risks, as President Trump could attack him for being afraid to expose his mental decline. But it might be worth it, especially if the ravages of time continue to take their toll and Biden’s status of a puppet, a placeholder for his vice president, become obvious to all.

Photo credit: Twitter video screen grab (cropped)