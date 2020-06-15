Baseball needs to get its act together

In 2020, baseball is trying to recover from the "lockdown" that killed practically the first half of the season. Apparently, the players rejected the latest offer. Here is one of the news reports:

The MLB Players Association rejected Major League Baseball's latest proposal to begin the 2020 regular season on Saturday night. The league proposed a 72-game season at 80 percent prorated pay on Friday — the proposal included a scathing letter — and gave the union until Sunday to respond. The MLBPA responded a day early and officially rejected the offer Saturday in an expected move. Furthermore, MLBPA executive director Tony Clark issued a statement saying "it appears further dialogue with the league would be futile," and invited commissioner Rob Manfred to schedule however many games he sees fit.

As a longtime baseball fan, none of this makes sense.

Nobody is expecting either side to lose money, but this is not the time for well paid professional athletes and rich owners to argue about dollars and cents.

Instead, they should be trying to get the 2020 season underway as soon as possible for the good of the fans, who desperately needs a sports distraction.

Remember how a Mike Piazza home run in September 2001 gave New Yorkers something to celebrate? Or the late-inning heroics at Yankee Stadium in the 2001 World Series?

Baseball and the other sports are the only ones who can bring us together. So let's play ball, and the dollars will take care of themselves.

