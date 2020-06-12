A teachable moment for the 2nd Amendment

A few years ago, I spoke at a social club meeting in Mexico City. I answered several questions about the US, and specially the 2nd Amendment.

The idea of a "right to bear arms" is hard for many people overseas to understand. It is also very difficult for many naturalized US citizens to understand because they come from cultures that do not value personal freedom like we do.

Let's go to Minneapolis, where the local government allowed criminals to burn your business and your dreams.

This is from Fox:

A Minneapolis small business owner gathered an armed group to protect her neighborhood and its residents when police stepped back amid rioting and looting that grew out of protests over the death of George Floyd in the city, according to a report. "Material things we can replace, that's true," restaurant owner Cesia Baires told NPR in a residential hallway above her business last week. "But there are families up here. These aren't empty buildings." Baires and other residents rallied armed, properly licensed citizens for protection after police shrank their presence in her neighborhood, according to the outlet. At times, they watched from rooftops with semiautomatic rifles.

Don't mess with an armed citizenry is the name of that show.

Of course, buildings or material things can be replaced. We lose them all the time when there is a tornado or bad hurricane.

In this case, we are losing buildings because a local government was more worried about the feelings of criminals than the rights of citizens who run businesses, hire people and pay the taxes.

We are watching the best 2nd Amendment lesson ever. We are seeing with our eyes why the Founding Fathers understood our right to defend ourselves.

