A new name for CHAZ to honor Washington's benighted politicians

Some six square blocks of the Seattle Capitol Hill neighborhood have been commandeered by an alliance of leftist groups, violent thugs, and nitwit stooges. In short order, this area was converted from a nice, clean, orderly mix of residences and businesses to a fetid mess of spray-painted graffiti, scorch marks, and porta-potties. This area was initially proclaimed to be the "Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone" or CHAZ by its denizens. Yikes! They know how to spell "autonomous"? After a while, that name apparently became tiresome, so a new name was promoted: "Capitol Hill Organized Protest" or CHOP. Chop...chop...better get out of the way!

Seattle's legal beagle lawyer-mayor, Jenny Durkan (Democrat), doesn't see anything illegal or wrong about the whole process of the mobs storming the Seattle P.D. precinct house in Capitol Hill, setting fire to it, throwing rocks and concrete chunks at the officers and unarmed National Guardsmen, and ultimately entering the building. Someone in city government ordered the police to withdraw (no one is admitting to giving that order). Mission accomplished! The mob achieved tactical control of six square blocks of Seattle. One small step for a mob...one giant step for Marxism! Jenny has stated that she thinks it will be festival time this summer on Capitol Hill.

The Governor of Washington, Jay Inslee (Democrat), doesn't seem to have any problem with the conquest of a Seattle neighborhood, either. In fact, he stated he "didn't know anything about it" two days after the takeover occurred! He's on it. Perhaps he's been too busy thinking about extending his run-amok economic shutdown of the state because someone, somewhere said there were more COVID-19 cases to become hysterical over. Or perhaps he's been pondering some draconian, state-of-emergency measures he could impose on the state for the horrific (not) climate crisis we're facing. Remember, he ran for president last year as the climate-savior candidate. He got zero votes, but at least he left the state for a while.

It seems that there is no central Ministry of Coming Up with a Name in the CHOP organization, so others can have at this naming thing as well. Here is a proposed new name for the blighted area: "Capitol Hill Utopian Militarized Puddle" or CHUMP. This name seems especially fitting for the whole affair of an armed mob taking over a peaceful American neighborhood totally unopposed by elected political leaders who took oaths of office to support the state and U.S. constitutions. The proposed new name is dedicated to the deserving Mayor Durkan and Governor Inslee.

Image: Joe Mabel via Wikimedia Commons.