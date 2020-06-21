A Hispanic vendor in Tulsa uses Alinsky tactics against a BLM supporter

One of the things conservatives notice whenever leftists flare up is that, subject to a few notable exceptions (Donald Trump, Ted Cruz, Dan Crenshaw), our conservative politicians are cowardly. They never call out the leftists; instead, they simply try to soothe leftists' destructiveness while accepting their premises.

Thankfully, politicians are a minority amongst conservatives. Most conservatives are regular folks who live and breathe their principles – as is the case with a Hispanic vendor at the Tulsa rally who got harassed by a couple of white Black Lives Matter protesters. Instead of backing down, the vendor went full, and beautiful, Alinsky on the whole BLM premise.

Saul Alinsky fought for the wrong side, but he was a smart tactician who came up with excellent rules for fighting an ideological opponent. Three of his rules are pertinent here:

RULE 4: “Make the enemy live up to its own book of rules.”

RULE 5: “Ridicule is man’s most potent weapon.”

RULE 6: “A good tactic is one your people enjoy.”

With those rules in mind, enjoy what happened in Tulsa when a mostly white group of Black Lives Matter protesters showed up at the Trump rally. The video begins when a white guy wearing the de rigueur leftist virtue mask (his has “BLM” emblazoned across it), and a t-shirt saying “I know words. I have the best words – Stable Genius,” spots a man who looks Hispanic. The white guy seems shocked that a Hispanic man is selling Trump merchandise while wearing a Trump hat and a t-shirt with a “God Guns and Trump” logo.

The white guy opens with a classic white person microaggression question: “Where’s your daddy from?” The vendor answers, “America.”

The inquisition continues: “Which part?” (You can see the white BLM brain think, “Maybe he means Latin America!”)

The vendor politely replies, “El Paso, Texas.” Moreover, boasts the vendor, his grandparents fought in World War II and his father fought in Vietnam.

White guy’s equally white girlfriend suddenly realizes he’s making a racist idiot of himself and pulls him away. The vendor isn’t done yet, though. He hollers after the man, “America first, all the way, bro! F**k BLM, bro. F**k BLM. You know, babies’ lives matter.”

For leftists, that phrase -- “Babies’ lives matter” – is fighting words. Another white dude, with a useless mask glued to his chin, leaving his mouth and nose exposed, and wearing a “Juneteenth” shirt, takes up the battle.

Chin-mask guy has read the New York Times, so he knows that America began oppressing black lives in 1619. He’s therefore ready with the question he’s certain will silence the vendor. “Have babies been oppressed for four centuries?” he asks. Chin-mask guy is clueless that aborting 62 million babies since 1973, including a disproportionate number of black babies, is oppression.

The vendor is having none of it. “To this day, I have not met nobody who owns a slave, has slaves. I never met one slave. Stop living in the damned past, okay?”

Faced with this provocation, chin-mask guy starts babbling about systemic discrimination. And that’s when the vendor turns the table on him.

“Two days ago, I lost my money. How about you reimburse me for that. I’m a minority. Give me your money,” he says, holding out a mock pleading hand. “I’m a minority. Give me my reparations.”

Suddenly, the chin-mask guy is done talking about systemic oppression. He’s offended. “For what?” he demands.

“Because I’ve been oppressed. I’m a minority.”

Like Pavlov’s dog, chin-mask guy latches on to a magic word. “Yes,” he says, nodding his head rapidly, “you’ve been oppressed. You’ve definitely been oppressed.”

“So give me my rights. You’re white. Give me my reparations. Give me my reparations!”

Chin-mask is on board. “Yes. You have my promise of reparations.” He does not, however, dig into his wallet. Instead, puzzled, he asks, “How am I going to give you reparations?”

That’s a foolish question because the vendor has already told him how real reparations should work. Chin-mask guy is white and he’s admitted his white guilt, so he, personally, should dig into his pocket.

With that foolish question, chin-mask guy just gave the game away. If he genuinely believed that he, merely by virtue of being white, was personally responsible for oppression, he wouldn’t just hand over his cash, he’d pull a Mother Theresa and give all of his worldly goods to minorities.

But chin-mask guy doesn’t feel that at all. He feels that you, the taxpayer; you, the recent immigrant; you, the person whose ancestors fought and died to end slavery; you, the black conservative, should pool your wealth and give it to his virtue-signaling cause.

A smart friend of mine said, rightly, that we need to start calling leftists on their shtick and ridiculing them. We need to go full Alinsky on them, and Mr. Vendor played Rules 4 through 6 perfectly. I know that I enjoyed watching Mr. Vendor force chin-mask guy to answer for his own book of rules and then ridiculed him for his inability to do so.