Twitter and other media outlets are always willing to spread lies to gin up racial hate and violence to get Democrats more votes

Twitter is again intentionally misleading its hundreds of millions of users by telling them that President Trump is glorifying violence. The intent of their flagging Trump is to incite hate and division while further seeking to defeat Trump. It is purely political. What Trump said in his tweets was the truth.

The looting and shooting began before Trump sent out his tweets, so clearly someone else other than Trump incited the violence.

Twitter Censors Trump Minneapolis Tweet, Accuses Him of ‘Glorifying Violence’ Donald Trump: I can’t stand back & watch this happen to a great American City, Minneapolis. A total lack of leadership, Either the very weak Radical Left Mayor, Jacob Frey, get his act together and bring the City under control or I will send in the National Guard & get the job done right. These THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I won’t let that happen. Just spoke to Governor Tim Walz and told him that the Military is with him all the way. Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts. Thank you! Twitter: This tweet violated the Twitter Rules about glorifying violence.

The President is right to call out the weak mayor. While the protestors are looting, shooting and burning down businesses Mayor Frey is worried that they aren’t wearing masks and social distancing. There is a politician who seems to lack a brain. Does anyone think that looters going into Target are worried that they don’t have their mask on and are six feet away from other looters while they are stealing TV’s and other stuff?

It reminds me of Mayor Lightfoot from Chicago. While there were a huge number of shootings and killings in Chicago last weekend (and every week), including many minorities killed by other minorities, she and governor Pritzker were focused on making sure businesses didn’t reopen in defiance of dictatorial government edicts, along with making sure no more than ten people gathered inside churches. The priorities are clearly screwed up.

Most of the media, especially social media, along with Hollywood and other media, have intentionally ginned up racial hate, violence and division for years. One of the best (or worst examples) of this is how they, including Obama, ginned up racial hate and violence by intentionally lying about what happened in Ferguson, Missouri in 2014. The fictional narrative of “Hands up don’t shoot” was peddled endlessly. It was used to gin up racial hate and violence. Looting, shootings and arson occurred. Businesses were destroyed. Al Sharpton showed up. This occurred years before Trump took office.

People were also called racists if they said “all lives mattered” instead of using the politically correct term of “black lives mattered”

How many police officers were targeted because the media participated in spreading the known lie of ‘Hands up don’t shoot” and have not made any significant effort to correct the record?

Hands Up, Don’t Shoot’ Never Happened, But Networks Keep Using It ● Media Helped Spread ‘Hands Up, Don’t Shoot’ Theme: Broadcast networks used the phrase, “Hands up, don’t shoot,” 140 times in protest coverage discussing the Ferguson case from Aug. 9, 2014, through March 4, 2015, the date of the Justice Department report. ● Networks Perpetuate False Claim: Despite the DOJ ruling the left’s “fact” a “myth,” the networks have continued to use the meme an additional 16 times since release of the Ferguson report. ● ABC, NBC Never Admit Expression Wasn’t True: CBS called out the “Hands up, don’t shoot” falsehood in a March 4 report saying, “Despite protests” the report found there was “no credible evidence Brown had his hands up attempting to surrender.” So have CNN, The Washington Post and even The New York Times. ABC and NBC haven’t dared to address it. ● Pop-Culture Support: The false narrative has even made its way into pop culture in television shows, professional sports and music awards shows. Entertainment media have helped promote “Hands up, don’t shoot” -- from the hit show Scandal to a Pharrell Grammy performance.

Joe Biden and many others continually repeat the lie that Trump called white supremacists’ good people and yet there are no fact checks by Twitter highlighting those lies.

The reason the lie that Trump likes white supremacists continues to be regurgitated is specifically to gin up racial hate and division against Trump in order to defeat him. The intentional bias and lies are appalling from people who pretend they are journalists giving the public facts.

The media also set out to gin up racial hate and hate against Trump when they intentionally lied about Nick Sandmann and accompanying white Christian boys by calling them racists for wearing MAGA hats. They clearly had access to the other video showing Black Hebrew Israelites using disparaging language and shouting racial slurs against the white teenagers when they spread those lies.

CNN settles lawsuit with Nick Sandmann stemming from viral video controversy In a video that gained national attention, Sandmann was in an encounter with Omaha tribe elder Nathan Phillips, who was beating a hand-held drum and singing at the Indigenous Peoples March at the Lincoln Memorial on the same day. Another video that surfaced days later provided additional context for the encounter, but the first video had gone viral, touching off widespread controversy as photos of the teenager and the red Make America Great Again hat he was wearing spread across social media. In the second video, a group of black men who identified as members of the Black Hebrew Israelites were seen taunting the students from Covington Catholic High School with disparaging language and shouting racist slurs at participants in the Indigenous Peoples Rally and other passersby. Sandmann at the time strongly denied accusations against him, saying he had been trying to "defuse the situation" by "remaining motionless and calm." Major news outlets, including the Washington Post, the Associated Press and CNN, covered the aftermath of the incident.

If we had an honest media instead of one seeking to destroy Trump they would have done stories on the radical, racist blacks but that doesn’t fit the agenda.

The media, along with other Democrats also sought to take out Judge Kavanaugh with no evidence.

How many people are media puppets willing to destroy and how much racial division, hate, violence and division are they willing to cause because they only care about one thing: power for Democrats?

The media, especially social media, was also willing to spread the Jussie Smollett lie to gin up racial hate and violence against Trump. They were especially excited when Smollett lied that the people he hired to stage the attack were wearing MAGA hats. That was perfect for the agenda.

Social media provides fuel for Jussie Smollett story The story Jussie Smollett told police had it all: racism, homophobia, politics, celebrity — all tied up with a hangman’s noose. There was no question the news coverage was going to be massive. In many ways, that coverage is an object lesson in the foibles of modern reporting. The story showed where news outlets teeter on the line between driving social media and being driven by it, between healthy skepticism and cautious credulity. “We have the combination of social media and a polarized country converging here,” said Charles Whitaker, interim dean of Northwestern University’s Medill School of Journalism, Media, Integrated Marketing Communications. Everyone is seeing events “from their political lens. No one is really good at distancing themselves.” The story began as an account of a hate crime that went viral instantly. He also claimed they shouted, “This is MAGA country” — a reference to President Donald Trump’s campaign slogan, “Make America Great Again.” National media soon got wind of the story. Social media poured rocket fuel on it and set it ablaze.

The media and other Democrats also continually use the racist dog whistles “white privilege” and “persons of color” to gin up racial hate and division while they pretend they are trying to unite the country.

We can see from Biden’s statement last week that he believes Democrats are entitled to black votes. It is a shame that so many minorities just vote for Democrats automatically even though their policies seek to keep blacks dependent on government, essentially slaves to the government, instead of doing what Trump wants, which is to give them opportunities to move up the economic ladder and to participate in the joys of capitalism.

Social media outlets, along with other media outlets gladly spread lies to incite racial hate and violence because those actions mislead the public into voting for Democrats who care for minority votes only to get more power for themselves.

