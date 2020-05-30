Twitter again censors Trump and, again, Trump was in the right

On Thursday, Twitter interfered with President Trump’s feed by claiming that he had made false statements about the risks of using the Wuhan virus to justify voting by mail. Twitter was factually wrong, but that wasn’t the real scandal. The real scandal was that Twitter aggressively censored political speech and it did this in an election year against a candidate whom Twitter employees openly despise.

President Trump responded by issuing an executive order mandating that government agencies interpret § 230(c) of the Communications Decency Act as Congress intended. This means that social media and search engines that censor or alter third-party content have immunity from lawsuits only if the content is illegal or imminently dangerous (terrorist threats, sex trafficking, etc.). Otherwise, if the tech titans interfere with third-party content, they are acting as publishers and can be held liable for whatever torts creative attorneys can devise.

On Friday, Twitter responded to Trump’s Executive Order by doubling down against the president. This time, Twitter claimed that a Trump tweet was “glorifying violence.”

Twitter’s actions cannot stand. The government can act – but so should we.

Trump put out two tweets in the wee hours of the morning on Friday. This is the first tweet:

This is the second tweet:

What you see in that second tweet is bad because Twitter should not be commenting on Trump’s content, especially because it never says anything about Biden’s lies and racist remarks. What’s worse is what users saw when they opened their twitter feed, for this showed them complete censorship, hiding content and inflaming people’s imaginations:

Twitter’s grandstanding aside, it takes a moron or an ardent leftist partisan to read Trump’s second tweet as a statement “glorifying violence.” Instead, he is stating a simple truth: Once the looting begins, people end up getting shot. While Target will not shoot people because it can rely on its insurance and deep pockets to absorb the looting, small business owners, watching ravening mobs destroy their life’s work and savings, are not as forbearing. Indeed, in Minneapolis, the owner of Cadillac Jewelry shot a looter to death.

Trump explained this point in the tweets he made responding to Twitter’s censorship:

....It was spoken as a fact, not as a statement. It’s very simple, nobody should have any problem with this other than the haters, and those looking to cause trouble on social media. Honor the memory of George Floyd! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 29, 2020

Leftists, of course, instantly latched onto Trump’s use of the word “thug,” claiming it was code for black people (language warning):

“We are not thugs...Thats’s just a derogatory term for the n-word.” -Protester pic.twitter.com/ct8fwjWSMB — Shomari Stone (@shomaristone) May 29, 2020

I remember in elementary school the kids would hold up 3 fingers and say “read between the lines” because they couldn’t do 🖕🏼



When a racist uses the word “thug” we know exactly what the fuck they want to say.



Fuck Donald Trump — Mize (@mizedub) May 29, 2020

What we’re seeing Twitter create in real-time (with a boost from its censoring Trump but not the people pushing the lie) is another “fine people” hoax. That was the hoax the media devised in 2017, when Trump said that there were “fine people” protesting tearing down historic statues in Charlottesville, at which point he immediately added that he was not referring to white supremacists and neo-Nazis. The media left out the second part to create a false racist narrative that has stuck like glue to the president.

Any sentient, fair-minded being understands that Trump used the word thug to refer to conduct, not race. That is, he was talking about any people, regardless of race, shooting guns and destroying property.

At Powerline, you can see an endlessly long list of wantonly destroyed businesses. There’s also been gunfire:

Shots fired at the National Guard in Minneapolis pic.twitter.com/b3Rv31jLjq — maria viti (@selfdeclaredref) May 30, 2020

The bottom line is that Trump was correct, Trump was not inciting violence, Trump is not a racist, and Twitter is censoring a presidential candidate during an election year.

Trump is trying to stop the social media giants’ outsized power through his Executive Order. However, real change must come from us.

Twitter has power because people use it. Conservatives have been complaining about Twitter for years, but they’re still on the site. (I know that I use it to see what leftists are saying and as a holding place for my writing ideas.) It’s time for all principled people who believe in free speech and fear technocratic control over that speech (i.e., everyone from President Trump on down) to leave Twitter. Parler promises to be a forum that does not censor ideas.

Remember, without us, Twitter loses at least half its content and becomes nothing more than a leftist swamp. At that point, it almost certainly dies, killed by its bad decisions and the free market.