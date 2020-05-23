Trump is right about the huge potential for ballot fraud in Michigan's election

To hear the mainstream media tell it, President Trump is somehow paranoid at Michigan's latest gambit to mail absentee voting applications to all registered voters in the state.

Here's the selectively distorted reporting from the Detroit News (emphasis mine):

President Donald Trump took to Twitter on Wednesday to attack Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson's plan to send absentee ballot applications to qualified Michigan voters ahead of the August and November elections. The president threatened federal funding for Michigan and erroneously said Benson planned to send absentee ballots, when the Detroit Democrat instead plans to send voters applications for the ballots ahead of the elections.

They ran it with a photograph of Trump with a photoshopped color manipulation that exaggerated the color of his skin as well as his blue tie to colors not consistent with the lighting in the room. They also had this:

Trump again claimed, without evidence, that mail-in voting is susceptible to fraud, although experts say incidents of voter fraud are rare, particularly in national elections. "Mail-in ballots are very dangerous. There's tremendous fraud involved and tremendous illegality," he said. In a reply to his Wednesday tweet, Trump tagged his chief of staff Mark Meadows, the U.S. Treasury and Russ Vought, director of the federal Office of Management and Budget. Benson responded to Trump's tweet on Twitter, noting the state planned to send applications, not ballots to qualified voters.

Notice in the story how the reporter takes pains to state that these mail-in ballot applications will go to 'qualified' voters, as if Trump were somehow against that. Fact: They will go to any name on the voter rolls, and the problem Trump is bringing up is that the voter roll list is absolutely filthy, loaded with names of people who have moved away, leaving golden opportunities for Democrats to stop over at those mailboxes and pick up the unopened mail.

The report correctly notes that Trump said 'ballots' rather than 'ballot applications,' but that too is red herring. Where exactly does the writer think ballots come from other than ballot applications? And does he really think each of these will be looked over by voting authorities with the attention to potential fraud when they can't even maintain a clean voter roll list? The report said nothing about the flimsy checking mechanism or the unmanaged voter roll list.

There also was the Media-Matters-like "Trump claimed, without evidence..."

Which is colossal hooey, To say there haven't been voter fraud cases based on mail-in ballots is an outrage. And the claim of unnamed 'experts' is a cop-out, every one of those experts is a Democratic operative all in for winning at any cost, ends justifies the means.

There is even an easy example of mail-in fraud for the media to pick up on - the example of the North Carolina Republican operative in just the last midterm election who illegally harvested absentee ballots from black voters and then threw them away to keep the vote count for his own candidate higher. That guy was caught, and the election had to be redone. Bottom line is that fraud most certainly exists, and it's never been easier to accomplish now that mail-in voting breaks the entire chain of custody in tallying the ballot, permitting alterations and fraud on a wide, unheretofore seen basis.

Let's look at just how broken the chain of custody might be if Michigan's malevolent Democrats have their way.

Start with the Augean stables, otherwise known as the voter rolls. According to Breitbart News:

Government Accountability Institute Research Director Eric Eggers, author of Fraud: How the Left Plans to Steal the Next Election, says the city of Detroit, Michigan has at least 30,000 more registered voters on their voter rolls than citizens even eligible to vote. This week, Michigan’s Secretary of State, Jocelyn Benson, announced that the state would send absentee ballot applications — not actual absentee ballots — to 7.7 million voters. In response, President Trump threatened to withhold funding from the state.

...and...

In an exclusive interview with SiriusXM Patriot’s Breitbart News Tonight, Eggers said ineligible voters could end up receiving mail-in ballots because Detroit’s voter rolls have at least 30,000 more registered voters on them than citizens who are eligible to vote. “I do think it’s fair to kind of raise eyebrows and some alarms at what’s happening in a state like Michigan … of course, we want people to be able to vote without imperiling their own health,” Eggers said. “But it’s the problems with the voter rolls. The fact remains that many of the voter rolls in this country, 1-in-8 according to the Supreme Court, 24 million voter registrations are wrong or partially inaccurate.” “In the city of Detroit … according to a lawsuit filed just last year, the city of Detroit itself has over 30,000 more registered voters than citizens of legal voting age,” Eggers continued. “30,000 people in Detroit at least will receive … an absentee ballot request form,” Eggers said. “Well Donald Trump only won Michigan by less than 11,000 votes in 2016. So this is a state that if it flips … the margins are very small here.”

That's a walking, talking 30,000 vote tally for Democratic operatives to hone in, pick up, and fill out ballot applications as well as the ballots tha follow. And yes, once the ballot are in the dishonest hands, they could swing the election.

Because with mail-in ballots, starting with these laughable 'applications,' what's to stop Democratic operatives from finding the addresses of the residents who have moved away, coming up with a way of getting those idle ballots or ballot applications into their hands - whether through stealing, buying, or redirecting them, and then filling them out as they see fit? Come election day, they will have all the ballots they need to stuff their way to victory, "finding" them until the candidates they want win.

It's quite a scary prospect because they have so many entry points for getting their hands on such ballots. In mail-in voting, the entire chain of custody is broken.

Start with the mail service, when the ballots go out first. Mail people more than anyone know who's living and not living at one address. Guess who delivers the mail? And guess what party they belong to. The fraud could start right there because unlike polling workers, they have no sworn trust to deliver things honestly and worse still, they can't be fired.

A second point of entry is at the mailbox itself, where the delivered mail lies. If a mailbox is abandoned, guess who knows where to go?

A third point is human - whoever it is who may be living at the absentee voter's place. There have been cases in Texas and elsehere of blank ballots being obtained ... for a price. To imagine that couldn't possibly happen in Detroit is ...to use the Detroit phrase, the opposite of shinola.

There's more. The mail-in ballots go back in through the mail. Another point for our union postal workers to show their goodwill ... to someone at least.

Then the ballots go out -- on the unscrubbed lists, to whoever sent them in, nobody is going to know whom.

And then the ballots go back, for the count. Again, another opportunity for multiple kinds of fraud - from the who-know-who filled out the ballot, nobody is never going to know, to the postal personnel who touch it, to the elections officials who get it at long last. That's a lot of custody.

And none of this even brings up the issue of illegal immigrants voting. In many states, the numbers are in the tens of thousands.

Ballot fraud is going on right now in Philadelphia, there have been problems in Texas and for sure there will be problems in California. To pretend there is nothing going on is simply dishonest. Trump is right to pursue this matter and call it the high potential fraud stake that it is. To say nothing could go wrong is just the bray of Democrats who take a weak eye to cheating because it's so very good for them.

Image credit: Pixabay public domain