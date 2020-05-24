Self-inflicted destruction of America, all for nought

Stats now show that the mortality rate for the coronavirus is hardly more than the seasonal flu. And when this is all over, it may even be less.

Trump was right all along. But the left mocked him as they elevated Dr. Anthony Fauci to sainthood. It turns out, this “expert” deceived us all.

The mortality rate for the coronavirus dropped from WHO’s estimate of 3.4% to 2% to Fauci claiming it was 1%, and therefore ten times deadlier than the seasonal flu. (He plucked the 1% figure out of thin air, since there was insufficient data to make such a claim).

Now we learn that the overall mortality rate for this virus is not 3.4% or 2% or even 1% Instead, the mortality rate is around .26%.

Yes, you read that right. .26%.

Per a recent report at PJ Media, the current CDC numbers for coronavirus mortality rates, broken down by age group, are as follows:

0-49 years old: .05%

50-64 years old: .2%

65+ years old: 1.3%

Overall ages: .4%

The rate drops further because the CDC’s .4% estimate is based on symptomatic cases (which comprise 65% of all cases). When they factor in asymptomatic cases, the figure drops to .26%.

When, and if, we start to conduct large scale antibody testing, that number will continue to drop. Meanwhile, there’s reason to believe it’s already lower due to inflated death counts imposed by hospitals and others. Some put the inflation as high as 25%.

Then there’s the Fauci factor, as Red State further reports (bolded emphasis is mine) Disclaimer: I’m not responsible for your blood pressure at this point:

But the worst part is that we’ve known for a while, with absolute certainty, that he never believed a word of it himself. In case you hadn’t heard, he made sure to let his peers know he wasn’t that stupid beforehand. As first reported by Sharyl Attkisson, in a February 28 article addressed to his fellow researchers published at the esteemed New England Journal of Medicine’s website, Fauci not only gave a quite different take on the threat COVID-19 posed than the one he would soon start peddling to the American public. He even explained exactly why the stats he would go on to spend the next month terrorizing us with were bogus! [snip] Fauci notes that the frighteningly high fatality numbers we were hearing for COVID-19 were sure to be grossly inflated because “the number of asymptomatic or minimally symptomatic cases is several times as high as the number of reported cases.” Hence, Fauci explained to his fellow experts: The overall clinical consequences of Covid-19 may ultimately be more akin to those of a severe seasonal influenza (which has a case fatality rate of approximately 0.1%).

As written at Red State: “Choosing a more brazen liar to lead the nation’s response to COVID-19 would have probably been impossible.”

So the good news is this virus is no more fatal than the season flu and the vulnerable demographic is the same.

The very, very horrible enraging surreal shocking unthinkable news is that a calculating madman led the country down a path into darkness. The destruction done to our economy, to people’s lives, to our psyche, to our Constitution, and quite likely to our election in November, is incalculable.

Fauci must be held accountable. But even if he is (and I doubt he will be), it won’t help us recover from the damage that has been done. Pure evil reached its tentacles into all of our lives. One knows not whether to sob or scream.

We must persevere. We must all be strong. And may God bless us all.

Image credit: The Slammer