Only some black lives matter other blacks, apparently

People of color/African-Americans/blacks--and other people of goodwill of all backgrounds -- are justifiably angry and appalled by the death in Minneapolis of George Floyd, who was black, by a police officer who is white, and the shooting death of a black man running down a street, Ahmaud Arbery, in an Atlanta suburb, allegedly by a white father and son. But there has been a curious lack of outcry at the ongoing shootings and deaths of blacks by...other blacks. For instance, over the past Memorial Day week end in Chicago, hometown of former President Barack H. Obama (D), and the next two days.

Looting a Target store in Minneapolis, supposedly in protest over the death of George Floyd (Grabien video screen grab)

At least 50 people were shot in Chicago over Memorial Day weekend. The next day, another 23 were shot, including a 5-year-old girl standing with her family Five men were killed over 10 hours Tuesday and early Wednesday across the city. The first two died in a shooting that wounded two other people about 3:30 p.m. in the 100 block of North Hamlin Avenue in the East Garfield Park neighborhood, police said. A man was selling an item on the corner and someone in a red car approached and began firing, police said. (snip) Several people later joined the group. Six people held hands and bowed their heads together in prayer, asking for help with stopping the violence in Chicago and finding the shooter. “He can’t just be another black man murdered in the city of Chicago,” said a cousin, who asked not to be named. “It needs to stop.”

Alas, as with most of the shootings and unnatural deaths in Chicago, the holiday weekend slaughter was "just another black man murdered in the city of Chicago" again. And again. And again.... Nonstop. Ten died.

And most of the shooters were...no, not white Southern good ol’boys nor callous white cops but...other blacks.

Several of these shootings were within a mile radius of Obama's Chicago home.

According to Chicago's new police superintendent, who is black,

"The stay-at-home order did little to prevent violence, particularly in parts of the West and South sides,” Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown said. “These incidents primarily involved disputes between rival gang factions as well as clashes involving the sale of illegal drugs.”

Therefore, this deadly mayhem inspired Chicago's mayor, Lori Lightfoot, who is black, female and a very out lesbian, to publicly scold Brown, who has been on the job a little more than a month.

“While I know that there was a lot of energy and coordination among a variety of groups, what I said to the superintendent this morning is this was a fail,” Lightfoot said Tuesday. “And whatever the strategy is, it didn’t work. … This weekend’s violence was out of control.”

As it is the other 360+ days of the year, mainly (not completely) in black residential neighborhoods, holidays or not, stay at home orders or not. And, except for those immediately affected, this doesn't seem to matter to the black residents.