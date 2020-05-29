Maybe next time, Twitter can use congenital liars named Schiff, Rice or the Clintons to fact check Trump

Twitter used the leftist Washington Post and CNN to call Trump a liar when he truthfully says that vote by mail schemes and ballot harvesting can lead to voter fraud.

Did Twitter ever block the tweets where their fact checker called people in the Trump administration Nazis or point out that those were lies? It does not appear they care about any lies said about Trump.

Who checks Twitter's POTUS fact-checker? Biased head of Twitter's 'Site Integrity' has previously called the President 'a racist tangerine', the administration 'Nazis' and compared Kellyanne to Joseph Goebbels

Twitter, CNN and Washington Post all know that voting by mail and ballot harvesting can easily lead to fraud, yet they call Trump a liar for telling the truth.

How Ballot-Harvesting Became The New Way To Steal An Election With ballot-harvesting, paper votes are collected by intermediaries who deliver them to polling officials, presumably increasing voter turnout but also creating opportunities for mischief.

Most of the media and other Democrats also continually repeat the lie that requiring photo ID’s to vote is racist and oppressive, yet Twitter allows anyone to repeat those lies with no fact checks.

Joe Biden and many others continually repeat the lie that Trump called white supremacists good people and yet there are no fact checks by Twitter highlighting those lies.

The media was actively involved in getting the disastrous, dangerous deal with the terrorist sponsoring tyrants in Iran but no fact checks by Twitter.

Obama and many others continuously lied to the public to get Obamacare passed but no markings about the obvious lies by Twitter.

Obama: 'If you like your health care plan, you'll be able to keep your health care plan' Here are the 37 instances we could find in which President Barack Obama or a top administration official said something close to, “If you like your plan, you can keep your plan,” referring to health insurance changes under the Affordable Care Act.

In March, the media widely reported that millions would die, and hundreds of millions would get COVID 19 because of a garbage modeling prediction by Imperial College. No once did I see any questions about the scientific data supporting these junk predictions that sent the U.S. into depression and the people into submission. A couple weeks after these predictions were used to start destroying the livelihood for tens of millions and closing down tens of thousands of businesses the numbers were adjusted down by well over 90% but facts don’t matter. But Twitter, CNN and WP calls Trump a liar for stating facts about voting by mail.

In early May, we saw more garbage predictions, uncovered by the New York Times, that 3,000 people would be dying a day by the end of May because of reopening. Again, there was no factual evidence supporting these made-up predictions but most of the media sought to scare the public into submission.

US could see 3,000 daily deaths as economy reopens The United States could see up to 3,000 deaths per day from the coronavirus by June 1, according to documents obtained by The New York Times

The media has stopped reporting the daily totals now because the predictions have been so bad, instead seeking to take out Trump with the 100,000 total. The daily total appears to be around 1,000 and remember almost 8,000 people die in the U.S every day, every year, Where or when will the media call out the continually made up predictions instead of touting them all as factual when we are destroying the economy?

We also won’t see that Georgia, Florida and other states are doing very well despite the dire predictions. After all, the media appeared to be rooting for more deaths in order to keep the economy depressed because they want Biden to win.

Then last week we got a garbage report from Columbia University that 36,000 lives would have been saved if social distancing started a week earlier. So, Trump should have started social distancing when Dr. Fauci and CDC were saying it wasn’t much of a problem in early March. Of course, the media just repeated this junk report with no fact checks or questions but Trump was called a liar for telling the truth about potential voter fraud.

The social media giants Facebook, Twitter, and Google, along with almost all media outlets have repeated the lie millions of times that Trump colluded with Russia in the 2016 election, with zero evidence that it was true and not once did Twitter post a fact check on those postings but Trump makes a truthful statement that vote by mail and ballot harvesting can lead to voter fraud and stealing elections and Twitter calls that a lie.

When will the fact checkers at WaPo and CNN admit that they have been lying for years even when they have been shown overwhelming evidence that the stories are false? The answer is never because facts haven’t mattered for a long time, only power for Democrats and pushing a leftist agenda.

Using leftists like CNN and WP to fact check Trump would be like using an Obama donor to investigate the corrupt activity and obstruction at IRS.

In a shock, no one was charged. They were above the law.

Or it would be like having partisan Hillary supporters investigate Trump for colluding with Russia.

In a shock, the staunch Democrats didn’t spot the massive corruption of the Obama administration as they sought to protect Hillary from prosecution and to elect her while seeking to destroy Trump with fraudulent acts, lies and illegal spying,

Or it would be like having the DNC decide who gets to see its hacked computers instead of letting the government see the server. The media, the Obama administration and others didn’t care.

FBI Says the Democratic Party Wouldn't Let Agents See the Hacked Email Servers …the DNC told Buzzfeed on Wednesday that neither the FBI nor any other intelligence agency ever did an independent assessment of the organization's breached servers. Instead, they alleged, the FBI relied exclusively on information from private digital forensics company Crowdstrike.

They have continually repeated the narrative that Russia hacked DNC computers despite seeing no evidence. Twitter, CNN and WP never cared that no one other than the hand picked Crowdstrike got to see the computers. They just repeated the story and continue to repeat the story to this day that Russia hacked the DNC to help Trump.

This year, Crowdstrike admitted they had no actual, factual evidence that Russia DNC but you would be hard pressed to find that story anywhere because facts don’t matter, only the agenda to take out Trump.

Declassified transcripts: CrowdStrike couldn't say for sure Russians stole DNC emails Declassified documents released by House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff show the president of CrowdStrike Services — a computer-and-network-security firm hired to investigate the hacking of Democratic National Committee servers — couldn't say for certain that Russians downloaded Democratic Party emails. During the interview made public Thursday, Shawn Henry explained that CrowdStrike found some evidence that information was taken from DNC servers, but it was not conclusive.

Maybe, the next time Twitter picks fact checkers, they can go to other congenital liars like Schiff, Rice, Brennan, Clapper, Hillary, Biden, Comey or Holder. These liars are continually used as sources by media outlets to trash Trump. They would be just as honest as CNN, WP and other leftist Trump haters.

Of course, the social media giants like Twitter, Google and Facebook should no longer be protected from being sued for their content. They have been censoring people and trying to influence voters with their bias for years.