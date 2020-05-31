It was like watching a rerun of Baltimore 2014

Let's see if you remember this story: the policeman is accused of killing someone, the incidents sparks so-called protests, the mayor cracks and lets the demonstrators get it out of their system, property and businesses burn down, and then the city is never the same.

That was Baltimore 2014. It sure felt as though I was watching a documentary of that story six years ago.

Why are so many of our cities run by such weak and incompetent leaders?

Former mayor Rudi Giuliani, who did a pretty good job of running New York City, was right on target:

"Progressive Democrats are incapable of keeping their people safe," he said, "because they have criminal-friendly policies that are pathetic, that are dangerous, and now we are seeing the results not only there [in Minneapolis], but watch the cities that start burning. "They are all going to be run by so-called progressives, idiot Democrats who let criminals out of jail, who set bail for murderers and encourage exactly this kind of thing." Giuliani also said Democrat Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and Democrat Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz should resign after Minneapolis officers were driven out of a police precinct that was set ablaze by rioters Thursday night. "Giving up a police precinct? The mayor should resign. Telling police officers to flee a precinct, he should resign and be replaced by somebody who can protect his people," Giuliani said. "The governor should resign because he has had four days to protect his people."

We will see if the good people of Minnesota wise up and do some regime change.

In the meantime, Mayor Frey is blaming "white supremacists," but the arrests tell a different story. I guess Mr. Frey had to bring the white supremacist (i.e., it's Trump's fault) into the narrative, but the real thugs did not cooperate with his distraction.

It does not matter who set the fires. The real issue is that the local leadership let them do it. No one stood up to them, and that's how the mayor and the governor failed their constituents.

