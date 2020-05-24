How leftists avoid answering hard questions

The shtick does something like this: After a reporter asks you a question you don’t want to answer, you pretend you’ve lost the audio or video feed.

Here’s a notable example that serves as a How To manual. It happened a couple of months ago when a Taiwanese reported asked a senior official at the World Health Organization about Taiwan’s exclusion from WHO. The WHO official remained silent with a deadpan expression (must have practiced that in front of a mirror beforehand), then pretended he’d momentarily lost the audio connection and didn’t hear her. But when she tried to repeat it, he suggested they move on. (here)

Most recently here in the States, when a CNN propogandist asked failed presidential candidate Andrew Yang for his thoughts on demented presumptive presidential candidate Joe Biden’s comment about black people and voting, Yang appeared to become selectively deaf, though made no attempt to say he couldn’t hear anything. He just started into the camera with a goofy facial expression. The person interviewing him presumed they lost the audio connection. And that was the end of the interview.

CNN asks Andrew Yang about Joe Biden saying Black Americans who don't support him "ain't Black" and all the sudden Yang can't hear and he leaves the show

A similar piece of theatre unfolded during another CNN interview, this one with James Clapper, but this time the video feed went out.

James Clapper is FINALLY asked a tough question by CNN.



Watch what happens right after.



James Clapper is FINALLY asked a tough question by CNN.

Watch what happens right after.

Seriously, wait for it...

I expect we may see more of this is the months ahead. Biden may be one exception, as has no need for real or fake interruptions in audio or video connections. His brain short circuits without any outside help.

