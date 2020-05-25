Good news: Ric Grenell won't return to Berlin as US ambassador

Having proven himself a gutsy, crafty, fearless warrior able to engage and stare down the worst the Deep State has to offer as acting DNI, bigger things lie ahead for Ric Grenell than a return to his "mere" ambassadorship to the dominant power in Europe. For almost anyone else, a position like ambassador to Germany could be a career capstone, a high honor, a memory to cherish for one's remaining days. But for Ric Grenell, it is too small a job to return to.

Ross Krasny of Bloomberg reports:

Ric Grenell, a favorite of President Donald Trump, confirmed in a tweet on Sunday that he plans to step down as U.S. ambassador to Germany. (snip) "True," Grenell, 53, tweeted Sunday in response to a Politico report that he plans to depart the post in Berlin, where he's been stationed since May 2018. The German news agency DPA reported the news earlier. Grenell has also served since October 2019 as special envoy for peace talks between Serbia and Kosovo. His departure from Berlin was anticipated for some time. Grenell's next possible moves within the Trump administration or outside are unclear.

Here is a hint as to what lies ahead for Ambassador Grenell, coming from President Trump's interview with another fearless figure, Sharyl Attkisson:

When you look at what Richard Grenell has done in eight weeks, these people didn't do anything for two and a half years. They should have been exposing this. So I'm very disappointed in certain people. And some people have done a phenomenal job, but what am I doing? I'm fighting the deep state. I'm fighting the swamp. And I said I was doing it. And I'm exposing the swamp. I think if it keeps going the way I'm going, and Ratcliffe is fantastic. If it keeps going the way it's going, I have a chance to break the deep state. It's a vicious group of people. It's very bad for our country. And that's never happened before. You happen to be a victim of the deep state.

I like the sound of a promise to "break the deep state." And Ric Grenell is the kind of guy to play a role in breaking it.



YouTube screen grab (cropped).

Another hint came from Joe DiGenova, who has proven to be the most insightful and informed commentator on Obamagate. This morning, on his weekly appearance on WMAL radio's Mornings on the Mall, Joe stated that he expects indictments from the Durham investigation will start coming in June. Because he has matchless sources and has been accurate in the past, this is one prediction that I believe. Who will be the targets on the indictments? According to Joe, senior officials in the FBI and DOJ who were involved in the illegal surveillance of the Trump campaign and later transition team and presidency.

There may be some very important vacancies coming in these bureaucracies, positions from which sweeping reforms could come if someone as savvy, strong, tireless, and smart as Ric Grenell has proven himself to be inherits a post.