End of 'sanctuary' in Chicago: Armed cops storm black church service

On Sunday, Chicago's mayor Lori Lightfoot launched a police raid to shut down a black church’s Sunday services. This is from news reports:

The pastor of the mostly black congregation, Courtney Lewis, reportedly shut and locked the doors and refused to allow the officers to gain entry to the building, Todd Starnes reported. Pastor Lewis told Starnes that he felt like he was confronting “the Soviet-style KGB” as the officers pounded on his doors and demanded entry to shut the church down. “Thankfully, our doors were locked as a normal safety precaution we take each service to protect our members from the escalating gun violence in Chicago,” Lewis said.

A pastor complaining about Soviet style KGB in Chicago, Illinois in the USA?

Hard to believe but these Democrats are certainly loving this post-pandemic power, aren’t they?

It reminds me of another Chicago story a few years ago. You may recall that Elvira Arellano, an illegal immigrant, took refuge in a church in Chicago back in 2007. As you may recall, even the president of Mexico got involved in the story. Mexico backed the young mother hiding in a church! Chicago's local leadership warned ICE and federal officials from charging into a church.

So the mayor of Chicago tries to shut down a religious service yesterday? Not long ago, the same city leadership defended a church hiding an illegal immigrant!

I hope that the locals are watching leaders and hold them accountable.

