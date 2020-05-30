Denmark and Finland have re-opened schools with no increase in Coronavirus cases

Panicky state officials have overreacted to fears of coronavirus, imposing huge unnecessary costs on us. Beyond the massive economic damage of closing down workplaces, the closure of schools is imposing a cost on the future of our children, costing them lost lessons, and psychologically damaging them. The stress on families, already reeling from lost jobs, is heightened by having children at home, fearful of going outside due to the bogus notion that it is safer indoors than outdoors, still constantly trumpeted by officialdom and “public service” ads in the media.

It is all for nothing. Two Scandinavian nations, Denmark and Finland, have reopened their schools long enough that a theoretical spike in coronavirus cases would have become manifest by now. But as Daniel Payne of Just The News reports, the kids are all right, with social distancing of desks and on the playgrounds.

Danish and Finnish flags

The Nordic countries of Denmark and Finland are reporting no increase in the spread of coronavirus since opening their respective schools, further suggesting that children are less likely to be sickened by COVID-19 and spread the virus. Denmark began sending its children back to school on April 15 (snip) Similar measures were put into place in Finland to keep children from congregating in large groups. (snip) Both countries say the pandemic has not spiked since schools re-opened. Cases and deaths in Denmark appear to have peaked in early April. Finland's infection rate appears to have peaked around the same time, though its death rate remained almost entirely flat throughout the pandemic, aside from two one-day spikes late last month.

Free the schools!

