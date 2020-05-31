Dem governors should start following the science for a change on COVID-19

The Illinois governor and many others have said they follow the science, so why the masks? Where is the scientific data that show that children have spread the virus? I bet there are few, so why are they required to wear masks, especially two-year-olds?

Do these governors want more healthy people to get sick?

In early March, the CDC, Fauci and other experts said we shouldn't wear masks. So for the first 244 years in America, while we have gone through annual flus, pandemics, pneumonia, respiratory illnesses, etc., we never had to wear oppressive masks until now, yet we thrived, and life expectancy and quality of life improved greatly. We also didn't have to social distance or gather in groups smaller than ten.

We could go to church, restaurants, bars, sporting events, concerts, dentists, hairdressers, department stores, gyms, casinos, work, and we were fine until now, when we have to obey the dictatorial edicts of power-hungry politicians.

When will journalists ask why the governors in Illinois and elsewhere aren't following the science?

Since April 6, the World Health Organization said healthy Americans should not wear masks. We generally hear the dire pronouncements and predictions of the WHO to scare the public, so why has this one been buried? The answer is clearly that it doesn't fit the agenda to scare and control us.

WHO says there is no need for healthy people to wear face masks, days after the CDC told all Americans to cover their faces On April 6, the World Health Organization released new guidance saying that healthy people don't need to wear face masks to prevent coronavirus spread.

Masks should be for the sick, their caretakers, and healthcare workers, the WHO guidance said. ... But new guidance from the World Health Organization released on Monday says healthy people don't need to wear face masks and that doing so won't provide added protection from the coronavirus. There's some evidence that caretakers of infected people can protect their health by wearing masks, the WHO guidance said, but "there is currently no evidence that wearing a mask (whether medical or other types) by healthy persons in the wider community setting, including universal community masking, can prevent them from infection with respiratory viruses, including COVID-19." WHO officials said healthy people who wear masks might touch their own faces more often than necessary, which could increase their risk for COVID-19. Cowling said user error was a potential reason studies have yet to show community masking is effective at preventing disease spread. "Randomized trials don't support a big effect of face masks, but there is the mechanistic plausibility for face masks to work, right? So why not consider it?" Cowling said. "If you don't wear the mask properly, and if there's a lot of chances for you to get infected, then the mask may not do a lot of good."

So far, evidence suggests that the virus does not linger in the air outside hospital settings, where certain procedures, such as intubating a patient, can aerosolize virus particles.

The New England Journal of Medicine also says masks help little, if at all, and we are in little jeopardy walking near people with no mask. Why is this science buried, since all the governors say their rules are based on science? Their rulings are actually based on garbage modeling predictions instead of actual, factual scientific data.

Let's look at the science. According to a new article published in the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM), in public contexts outside of hospitals and other health-care settings, masks offer the wearer and those with whom he or she comes into contact scarce preventive benefit. From "Universal Masking in Hospitals in the Covid-19 Era" We know that wearing a mask outside health care facilities offers little, if any, protection from infection. Public health authorities define a significant exposure to Covid-19 as face-to-face contact within 6 feet with a patient with symptomatic Covid-19 that is sustained for at least a few minutes (and some say more than 10 minutes or even 30 minutes). The chance of catching Covid-19 from a passing interaction in a public space is therefore minimal.

The American people have been indoctrinated by propaganda to scare them into submission and to allow the government to control them while intentionally destroying the economy.

Our freedom, prosperity, and mental and physical health are being threatened every day. Thank goodness we have a president who wants to open and restore the economy, as opposed to the many Democrat governors who want to hold it in depression.